Liverpool win but Aldridge says we must do better

Liverpool’s latest win kept our momentum going, but the performance itself left room for reflection rather than celebration.

We beat Wolves at Anfield to extend our unbeaten run, move into the top four and make it three Premier League wins in a row, yet it felt far from comfortable on an emotional afternoon.

Former striker John Aldridge was quick to point that out, reacting on X after full-time.

“Another hard watch today folks,” he wrote. “I thought after going in at 2-0 half time we’d cruise the second half against a team void of ideas, but we lacked game management.”

The Irish international added that while “we deserved the result”, Liverpool “made it so hard for ourselves by bad decisions on and possibly off the pitch”, before finishing with a familiar message: “Take the three points and walk away. We have to do better.”

Liverpool performance analysis shows control without comfort

The context around this season matters.

We started the campaign nicking late wins, then hit a worrying run of results, and since then Arne Slot has clearly prioritised solidity.

Under the Dutchman, Liverpool are harder to beat, more compact and far less chaotic, but also less fluent.

That balance was clear again against Wolves.

We scored twice in two minutes before half-time through Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz, with the German netting his first Liverpool goal after being teed up by Hugo Ekitike.

However, Wolves’ second-half goal from a corner exposed a familiar issue.

Set pieces remain an area where we still look vulnerable, even if we are conceding fewer chances overall.

Aldridge made similar points after the Spurs win last week, when he questioned our ability to manage games late on while still acknowledging the importance of results at this stage of the season.

Liverpool positives emerge despite Aldridge concern

There were positives that shouldn’t be ignored.

Wirtz looked increasingly comfortable, dictating play and showing why we invested £116m in the German, while his combination with Ekitike continues to develop.

There was also encouragement from Milos Kerkez, who grew into the game and gave us energy down the left.

The Hungarian’s duel-winning, passing accuracy and defensive work reflected a player settling into life at Anfield, building on a display that showed both bite and bravery.

With injuries still holding us back and Alexander Isak sidelined, Liverpool are clearly managing games rather than chasing spectacle.

As Aldridge rightly said, we take the three points and move on, but this feels like a side playing within itself, knowing there are higher gears still to come.

And that may yet prove decisive as the season unfolds.

