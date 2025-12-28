Van Dijk admits one Liverpool flaw is “hurting” everyone

Image via @stehalliwell_ on X

Liverpool’s latest league win moved us up the table, but an underlying issue continues to follow us into every result and it is one our captain believes is costing us dearly.

Virgil van Dijk spoke candidly after the 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield, addressing Liverpool’s ongoing problems from set-pieces and making it clear that improvement is non-negotiable.

The Dutchman was asked about another goal conceded from a dead-ball situation, with Santiago Bueno scoring after we failed to deal with the second phase of a corner.

“There have been plenty of games when we have defended them very well,” Van Dijk said, via BBC Sport. “But the fact is we’ve conceded too many set-piece goals and we don’t score enough.”

Van Dijk on Liverpool set-piece problems and second phases

The 34-year-old was particularly direct about where things are going wrong for us.

“I would say at least 75% of the time or even more, it’s not even about the first contact,” the Liverpool captain explained. “It’s the second phase that is the killer.”

That assessment matches what we have seen repeatedly this season, including against Tottenham last week and again on Saturday.

Van Dijk dismissed suggestions the issue is psychological.

“Is it a mental thing? I hope not,” he added. “If that’s in your head then it’s an issue. Personally, it’s not in my head.”

Arne Slot has also acknowledged the problem, stressing that Liverpool’s inability to consistently threaten from our own set-pieces while conceding from them remains a clear area for growth, even as results improve.

Liverpool set-piece record (Premier League) 2025/26 Goals conceded from set-pieces 12 League rank Joint-most Goals scored from set-pieces (excl. pens) 3 Goal difference from set-pieces -9

Why Liverpool wins are masking a growing concern

Despite making it three league wins in a row, the underlying numbers show why Van Dijk’s comments matter.

“We have defended so many set-pieces very well,” he said. “But we’ve conceded too many goals like that and it hurts.”

The captain confirmed the issue is being addressed relentlessly on the training ground.

“Training is the only way to get better at it,” he added. “It’s not been good enough. We all realise that.”

Former striker John Aldridge has also been critical of our game management in moments where control should follow goals, particularly when protecting narrow leads late in matches.

Encouragingly, this time we did find a way to win, with Florian Wirtz scoring his first Liverpool goal and continuing signs emerging that our new signing is beginning to click in open play.

But Van Dijk’s message was clear. “We need to turn it around,” he said.

If we are to turn consistency into momentum under Arne Slot, fixing this flaw may be just as important as anything happening at the other end of the pitch.

