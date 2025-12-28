Rooney points to telling detail in Wirtz Liverpool performance

Pictures via Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer

Liverpool’s narrow win over Wolves offered a timely reminder that progress is not always measured purely in goals, even when one moment finally changes the conversation.

Florian Wirtz opened his Premier League account for us at Anfield, striking in the first half of the 2-1 victory, but the wider performance arguably said more about where our No.7 is heading.

The German arrived with a record fee and heavy expectation, yet recent weeks have shown a player growing into the demands of English football rather than forcing the issue.

That theme was picked up by Wayne Rooney while analysing the game on Match of the Day, with the former England captain highlighting just how influential Wirtz was across the pitch.

Rooney on Wirtz influence and Liverpool attacking patterns

Rooney was clear that the numbers had not told the full story until now.

“I think he’s had some really good performances this season, but he just hasn’t got the goals to go with them,” he said.

Against Wolves, that balance finally arrived.

“He was really impressive today, he took up some great positions,” Rooney added, pointing to how the 22-year-old drifted wide, moved centrally and constantly asked questions of the Wolves midfield.

One moment summed it up when Wirtz found space between the lines before sliding a perfectly weighted pass into Hugo Ekitike, whose effort that struck the post, deserved a finish.

“It’s a wonderful pass,” Rooney said, describing how the French forward was unlucky not to score.

Those patterns have been developing steadily, particularly down our left side.

The understanding between the former Leverkusen man and Milos Kerkez has grown with each game, something also reflected in the Hungarian’s strong individual display, where his work rate and ball security stood out.

Wirtz work rate shows Liverpool evolution

Rooney’s praise extended beyond attacking output.

“He’s willing to run back and put the work in for his teammates,” he noted, highlighting moments where Wirtz was defending inside our own box before tracking wide to block crosses.

That blend of technical quality and defensive responsibility is exactly what Arne Slot demands as we push to remain in the top four.

Wirtz himself later admitted he wanted more end product earlier but trusted the process.

His goal, assisted by Ekitike, felt like a release rather than a surprise, especially after weeks of performances that suggested it was coming.

With seven games unbeaten and partnerships beginning to click, Liverpool look to be benefiting from patience rather than panic.

If Wirtz continues to marry influence with output, as Rooney suggested he can, this could be the point where our season starts to feel far more sustainable than fragile.

