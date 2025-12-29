10 Youngest Debutants in Liverpool History By Age

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC has a rich history of developing young talent, with many of its academy graduates making significant contributions to the first team. Some of these youngsters have made their mark in world football at an astonishingly young age.

Here, we take a look at the ten youngest players in Liverpool history (by debut age) and explore how the club has supported their education alongside their football careers.

How Liverpool Supports Young Players in Combining Football and Education

While the lure of professional football often means young players have to make sacrifices in other areas of their lives, Liverpool FC has always placed a strong emphasis on helping young players balance education with their burgeoning football careers.

The club works closely with educational institutions to ensure that their academy players have access to academic support, even as they train and play football at the highest level. For instance, players are often given the opportunity to continue their education through flexible learning schedules. Many young players, particularly those in the academy, can study part-time or undertake online courses to ensure they have an educational pathway outside of football.

Balancing education and a professional football career is no easy feat, especially for young players who are eager to focus on their training and match schedules. Many aspiring footballers find it challenging to allocate time for academic studies, as their primary goal is often to excel on the field. However, to ensure a well-rounded future, players must maintain their grades to continue their careers and fulfill academic requirements.

1. Jerome Sinclair – 16 years, 6 days

Jerome Sinclair broke into the Liverpool first team in 2012, making his debut in a League Cup match against West Bromwich Albion. At just 16 years old, he became the youngest player ever to appear for the club in a competitive match. Sinclair’s time at Liverpool was relatively short, but his breakthrough into the senior team was an exciting glimpse of the talent coming through the youth ranks.

2. Rio Ngumoha – 16 years, 4 months, 13 days

Signed from Chelsea’s academy after a protracted registration process, the winger made his senior Liverpool debut as a 16-year-old in the FA Cup third round victory over Accrington Stanley last season. His first Premier League game seven months later was the stuff of fairytales, coming off the bench in stoppage time to score a 100th-minute winner against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

3. Harvey Elliott – 16 years, 5 months, 21 days

Harvey Elliott made his Liverpool debut in the 2019/20 season in a League Cup match against MK Dons, becoming the youngest starter in Reds history. Having previously played for Fulham, his move to Anfield was seen as a major step in his development. His creative flair, dribbling and vision have made him one of the brightest young talents in English football, but he’s currently being frozen out at Aston Villa.

4. Trey Nyoni – 16 years, 7 months, 29 days

Trey Nyoni came off the bench for the aforementioned Elliott in an FA Cup win over Southampton in February 2024, becoming Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in the competition. He was recently handed his Premier League debut in the Reds’ victory over Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas.

5. Jack Robinson – 16 years, 8 months, 7 days

The Warrington-born defender made his Liverpool bow in a goalless draw at Hull City on the final day of the 2009/10 Premier League season. He only played 10 more times for the Reds before moving on to QPR, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and current club Birmingham.

6. James Norris – 16 years, 8 months, 13 days

James Norris was handed his Liverpool debut in an extremely youthful line-up for the League Cup defeat to Aston Villa in 2019, when the first-team squad were away at the Club World Cup in Qatar. Although he’s still on the Reds’ books, the left-back’s only other senior appearance for the club came in an FA Cup win over Shrewsbury in January 2022.

7. Kaide Gordon – 16 years, 11 months, 16 days

The winger debuted in Liverpool’s League Cup win over Norwich in September 2021 and scored in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury four months later, a week before making his Premier League debut against Brentford. Sadly, serious injury problems have hindered his progress, and loan moves to the Canaries and Portsmouth last season didn’t go to plan.

8. Ki-Jana Hoever – 16 years, 11 months, 20 days

Ki-Jana Hoever made his Liverpool debut at just 16 years and 354 days of age in an FA Cup match against Wolves in January 2019, and the Dutch defender showed promise with his composure on the ball and defensive awareness. His ability to operate as both a right-back and central defender made him a versatile option, and after a brief stint at Liverpool, he moved on to the Molineux outfit in 2020 for more playing time.

9. Ben Gannon-Doak – 16 years, 11 months, 29 days

The Scottish winger made his Liverpool bow in a League Cup penalty shootout success against Derby in November 2022, just before that year’s World Cup. His top-flight debut followed a few weeks later against Aston Villa. He played only 10 official matches for the Reds before being sold to Bournemouth in a £25m deal in August 2025.

10. Ben Woodburn – 17 years, 1 month, 11 days

Ben Woodburn made his debut for Liverpool against Sunderland in November 2016, three days before becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer in a competitive match when he netted against Leeds in the EFL Cup. Woodburn quickly gained a reputation as a dynamic and creative player, but after a few seasons on the Reds’ books, he moved on loan to various clubs before seeking regular playing time in other leagues.

Conclusion

Liverpool has always been a club known for nurturing young talent, with numerous players making their senior debuts at a remarkably young age. From Jordon Ibe and Jerome Sinclair in the early 2010s to the more recent breakthroughs of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, these young stars have had the opportunity to shine on the big stage. With the support of the club in both football and education, Liverpool continue to pave the way for the next generation of footballing stars.