Why Liverpool are stepping away from Semenyo – report

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January priorities are becoming clearer, even as one widely discussed name continues to dominate conversations elsewhere in the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs has provided a definitive update on Liverpool’s stance regarding Antoine Semenyo, indicating that despite speculation, we are not planning to make a move during the winter window.

“Understand Liverpool still have no plans to sign Antoine Semenyo for January,” Jacobs wrote on X, adding clarity to a situation that had been building momentum.

The update effectively ends the idea of a mid-season move to Anfield, with Manchester City now firmly positioned as favourites to land the Bournemouth winger.

Semenyo transfer update and Liverpool January stance

According to Jacobs, any Liverpool interest would only come later.

“Liverpool, like Arsenal, would only consider something for summer,” the journalist explained. “If Semenyo goes mid-season it won’t be to Anfield.”

That approach aligns closely with how we have operated under our current sporting structure, avoiding reactive January spending unless the right profile becomes genuinely available.

It also reflects comments made recently by Jamie Carragher, who suggested that while squad depth remains a concern, the club will not buy “for buying’s sake” if the long-term target is not there.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has been one of the standout wide forwards this season, contributing eight goals and three assists in 17 appearances for Bournemouth.

Despite those numbers, Liverpool’s hierarchy appear content to wait.

Why Liverpool patience fits the wider attacking picture

Manchester City’s aggressive push has sharpened the contrast with our own approach.

Jacobs confirmed that “formal talks are underway” between City and Bournemouth, reinforcing the sense that this race is no longer one we are actively running.

That stance sits alongside recent reporting by Fabrizio Romano that suggested Liverpool have made calls but stopped short of formal offers, with sources indicating the player’s preference lies elsewhere.

It also fits with how Arne Slot has managed attacking solutions this season, rotating options across the front line while trusting development rather than disruption.

There is also the broader context of Liverpool’s recent attacking recruitment, including how we have already invested heavily in this area and continue to assess market opportunities with summer flexibility in mind.

For now, the message from Merseyside is measured and deliberate.

As Jacobs’ update makes clear, while Semenyo remains admired, Liverpool are prepared to stand aside in January and reassess when timing, value and squad balance truly align.

