Wirtz in line for individual award after Wolves heroics

Liverpool’s latest Anfield win may not have been flawless, but it felt significant for reasons that go beyond the scoreline.

Florian Wirtz has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Matchweek award following his standout display in our 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, as confirmed via Liverpoolfc.com.

The German No.7 scored his first competitive goal for us and played a decisive role throughout, underlining why the club committed £116 million to bring him to Merseyside in the summer.

That performance has now been recognised by the league itself, with the 22-year-old shortlisted alongside Rayan Cherki, Patrick Dorgu, Martin Dubravka, Kevin Schade and Ollie Watkins, with voting open until Tuesday lunchtime via the Premier League.

It caps what has quietly been a very strong week for the former Bayer Leverkusen man, who is beginning to look more comfortable carrying creative responsibility for us.

Florian Wirtz performance against Wolves shows growing influence

Against Wolves, we saw far more than just a goal from the Liverpool No.7.

The playmaker drifted intelligently between the lines, linked superbly with Hugo Ekitike and produced a stunning through-ball from near the centre circle that deserved an assist, only for the Frenchman to strike the post.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wayne Rooney highlighted how Wirtz “was going out wide, coming into the middle of the pitch” and “causing Wolves problems all game”, while also praising his defensive work rate and understanding with Milos Kerkez.

That tactical flexibility has been key, particularly with Mo Salah absent and Alexander Isak sidelined, forcing us to funnel more of our attacking play through the German.

Former striker Troy Deeney echoed that view when picking Wirtz in his Premier League team of the week, noting that he is “starting to fill into the shirt” and become the player we all believed he could be.

Wirtz nomination highlights Liverpool momentum under Slot

The nomination also continues a strong Liverpool trend this season.

Earlier in the campaign, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Ekitike have all claimed the Premier League Player of the Matchweek award, underlining how our attacking unit is spreading responsibility.

For Wirtz, this recognition feels timely rather than overdue.

After a steady start to life in England, the Bundesliga Player of the Year is now gliding past defenders, demanding the ball and producing moments that lift Anfield.

If this Wolves display is the benchmark, then this nomination may be the first of many as we continue to climb the table.

