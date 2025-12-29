Ex-Red points to one moment that summed up Florian Wirtz at Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest Premier League win offered more than just three points, with one Anfield moment quietly underlining where we are heading this season.

We made it three league victories on the bounce with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, extending our unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring late in the first half before Florian Wirtz doubled the lead just a minute later, setting the tone for another important afternoon under Arne Slot.

Wolves pulled one back through Santiago Bueno after the break, but we showed enough resilience to see the game out and move back into the top four.

Speaking on The Reaction podcast via Liverpool FC, former midfielder Ray Houghton focused not just on the German’s first goal for us, but on how his teammates responded.

“When they went to 2-0 when Wirtz scored, the players were more happy for him than he was himself,” Houghton said.

“It’s his first goal, but the players were absolutely ecstatic for him, and it just shows you their feelings towards him and his contribution to the matches.”

Florian Wirtz goal shows growing influence at Liverpool

That moment felt significant for a 22-year-old who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal and has carried enormous expectation since day one.

The No.7 has been eased into life under our head coach, but recent performances suggest things are starting to click in our system.

Against Wolves, the Germany international combined fluidly with Hugo Ekitike, drifted into pockets between the lines and showed the composure we have been waiting to see in the final third.

It followed his first Premier League assist away at Tottenham and continued a run that saw Troy Deeney pick Florian Wirtz in his Premier League team of the week, pointing to a player growing into responsibility.

Wirtz himself admitted post-match that patience was required, saying he was “confident that I would score one day” and that he simply had to “keep going like that”.

Wirtz momentum gives Liverpool another attacking platform

With Mo Salah and Alexander Isak currently unavailable, we have naturally begun funnelling more play through the former Bundesliga player of the year.

That shift has already brought greater fluency, with Jeremie Frimpong’s assist for the goal another example of new connections forming quickly.

Wirtz’s overall Wolves display backed up what was seen in the stands, with his first Liverpool goal arriving alongside growing authority in possession and improved defensive work.

It also marked a notable response after earlier criticism directed at him this season.

As things stand, we sit fourth in the Premier League with momentum building and confidence returning.

If the reaction highlighted by Houghton is anything to go by, Florian Wirtz is no longer just fitting in – he is becoming part of the heartbeat of this Liverpool side.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile