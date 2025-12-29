Ian Rush admits he thought “this could be it” after health scare

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been reminded this week that football always comes second, with one of our greatest ever figures opening up about a frightening personal ordeal.

Ian Rush, our all-time record goalscorer, has revealed he feared for his life after collapsing at home earlier this month, speaking candidly about the experience via BBC Sport.

The 64-year-old was taken to the Countess of Chester hospital on 11 December and spent 48 hours in intensive care after contracting what was described as ‘superflu’.

“I did think the worst and thought this could be it,” the former No.9 admitted. “I couldn’t breathe.”

Rush explained that his breathing difficulties worsened during the night, prompting his partner Carol to call an ambulance in the early hours of the morning.

Although his condition initially improved, the Welshman collapsed shortly after paramedics left, forcing a second emergency call and hospital admission.

“It was a terrifying experience,” he said. “I thought it was the end because I couldn’t breathe and I went into a panic attack.”

Ian Rush health scare puts life into perspective

The Liverpool ambassador was eventually discharged after five days in hospital, but not before beginning to prepare for the worst.

“It’s given me a big kick,” Rush added. “There are a few things that I need to make sure that if anything does happen to me then everything is in place for everyone else.”

Those comments carry extra weight given the difficult period he has endured, with the loss of his brother Gerald coming just days before the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

Rush previously explained why he was unable to attend Jota’s funeral, describing the Portuguese forward as “probably the best natural finisher at the club” and “a real gent” who always gave everything for us.

That grief has been compounded by this health scare, making his recent public appearances all the more significant.

Despite everything, Rush confirmed Liverpool have been fully supportive, telling him to “take as much time off as I need”.

“That’s when you know it’s a big family club,” he said.

Rush legacy at Liverpool remains unmatched

Since leaving hospital, Rush has been inundated with messages from across the football world, underlining the respect he commands beyond Anfield.

He recently attended the World Sports Summit in Dubai and also sits on the jury for the Globe Soccer Awards, where a Special Award In Memoriam was presented for Diogo Jota.

Reflecting on his career, the former striker said he takes pride in what he achieved, particularly his standing at Liverpool.

With 346 goals for us, he remains clear of Roger Hunt and Mo Salah, a record that underlines his place in our history.

“It gives me the energy to keep going,” Rush said, adding that being Liverpool’s record goalscorer “makes me feel proud”.

Hearing those words is a reminder that while results and trophies matter, the people who define this club matter far more.

