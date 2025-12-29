Player who faced Liverpool man admits: “This guy is crazy”

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer recruitment continues to reveal its value in unexpected ways, even away from the pitch and outside matchday narratives.

A TikTok challenge involving Lois Openda has quietly underlined just how special Jeremie Frimpong is becoming for us.

The Juventus forward was asked to stay silent until a player faster than him was named.

He ignored Hugo Ekitike, Bukayo Saka and even Adama Traore.

The moment only ended when Frimpong’s name was mentioned.

“Yes, he’s fast,” Openda said, via Liverpool Zone on X. “Even Traore’s fast, but Frimpong, this guy is crazy.

“I played against him you know, so I really know.”

That reaction tells its own story about what we have added to our right side.

Why Frimpong pace changes everything for Liverpool

Arne Slot has already explained why this exact profile mattered so much to us.

After the Wolves win, the Dutchman spoke at length about how Frimpong’s availability transforms how we attack compact defences.

“Pace, that’s what he has and that’s so important and crucial in modern-day football,” the 47-year-old said.

The first goal against Wolves was the clearest example, with Ryan Gravenberch finishing from a cut-back that came directly from the former Bayer Leverkusen right-back’s burst.

It echoed what was said when our boss reflected on how injuries limited the impact of new signings earlier in the season, including how Frimpong and Ekitike were recruited specifically to bring speed and directness.

The Dutch international has now made 11 appearances for us, seven of them starts but those numbers only hint at his influence.

Frimpong return adds momentum to Liverpool push

The 25-year-old himself has spoken about how it feels to finally be back contributing.

“It felt really good to be back out there with the boys and to win as well,” he said after his return against Tottenham.

The Dutchman admitted injury was “the worst thing in football,” but stressed his focus is now purely on helping us maintain momentum.

That mindset fits perfectly with how this Liverpool side is developing under our current leadership, especially as we continue to integrate major summer additions.

It also explains why opposing players react so instinctively when Frimpong’s name is mentioned.

When someone who has faced Adama Traore up close still stops at the mention of our No.30, it reinforces why this signing was never just about numbers.

It was about adding something opponents simply cannot ignore.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile