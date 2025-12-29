Gravenberch makes telling Liverpool admission after Wolves win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest Premier League win offered more than just points, with one post-match reflection capturing how we are navigating emotional and physical demands this season.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring as we beat Wolves 2-1 at Anfield, setting the tone on an afternoon shaped by both football and remembrance.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, our No.38 highlighted the collective effort required to see the game out.

“I think in the first half we played really good,” Gravenberch said. “We created good chances and scored two goals.”

The Dutch midfielder admitted the contest shifted after the break.

“What you see in the second half, we’ve conceded again at a set-piece and then they know they can maybe score the next one and they come,” he added.

Gravenberch explains Liverpool response after Wolves pressure

That moment demanded resilience rather than control.

“But I think at the end we fight and we showed character,” the former Bayern man said.

Those words will resonate, particularly after criticism following the Nottingham Forest defeat when questions were raised about his defensive contribution.

It contrasted sharply with the praise Troy Deeney offered when he explained that if Gravenberch plays well, Liverpool play well, a line that neatly captures his influence in our midfield.

That balance between industry and composure was evident in his partnership with Curtis Jones.

“I know Curtis,” Gravenberch said. “He’s really comfortable and he almost never loses the ball.”

Gravenberch on Frimpong, Jota tribute and Liverpool momentum

The goal itself came courtesy of Jeremie Frimpong, whose return to fitness has quietly shifted our right side.

“It was a really nice assist from Jeremie,” Gravenberch said. “I’m happy that he is back.”

The celebration carried deeper meaning, with both teams honouring Diogo Jota, whose sons walked out as mascots.

“We wanted to give him something back,” the midfielder said.

With three league wins on the bounce and seven games unbeaten in all competitions, Gravenberch was clear about what comes next.

“Hopefully we get momentum from now on,” he said.

For Liverpool, that momentum increasingly looks built on players like our No.38 rediscovering rhythm, responsibility and belief at the right time.

