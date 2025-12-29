‘Do not rule out Liverpool’ – Reliable reporter claims Reds could be ‘ready to pounce’ for £65m wiz

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

One reliable reporter isn’t ruling out the possibility of Liverpool pulling off a headline-grabbing transfer heist in January.

The Athletic reported last week that Antoine Semenyo’s preference would be to join Manchester City, although Fabrizio Romano subsequently claimed that the Reds haven’t completely given up hope of winning the race for the much-coveted Bournemouth winger.

While the possibility of the 25-year-old leaving the Vitality Stadium in the coming weeks seems likelier than ever, the identity of his next destination remains a matter of great intrigue and ongoing speculation.

Lewis Steele not ruling out Liverpool hijack for Semenyo

In a January transfer window preview for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele suggested that Liverpool could plausibly still swoop for the Ghana international despite reports elsewhere of Pep Guardiola’s side being the frontrunners.

The journalist wrote: ‘All the talk in the last week is that Semenyo is bound for Manchester City – but sources insist that Liverpool are still keen and may be ready to pounce to hijack any deal. It is not as clear-cut as some may think.

‘There were murmurs at the start of the summer that Bournemouth’s £65m-rated player – they would want upwards of £75m if not for the clause – was on Liverpool’s list. Maybe Richard Hughes, once of Bournemouth, did not want to be seen to poach two players in one go from his former club, after signing left back Milos Kerkez.

‘Definitely do not rule out Liverpool making a move for him if they get encouragement from the player and his camp. They and City are not the only clubs who are intrigued by his situation, with Manchester United and Tottenham also sniffing around.’

Liverpool have form for January transfer hijacks

Liverpool fans could be forgiven for not knowing quite where their club stands in relation to Semeyo, with Steele’s report contradicting Ben Jacobs’ claim that Anfield chiefs have no plans to move for the Bournemouth attacker in January.

It’d appear that Man City are still the likeliest suitor to sign him, although the Reds have form in recent years for coming in unexpectedly with decisive late swoops, having done so with the mid-season deals for Cody Gakpo three years ago and Luis Diaz the previous winter.

It’d therefore be unwise to completely dismiss the chances of a dramatic approach for the Cherries forward, especially if sporting director Hughes believes that there’s a genuine chance of luring the player to Merseyside.

Semenyo himself has struck another rich vein of form after an autumn lull, scoring in each of his last three games despite Bournemouth’s slump down the table over the past couple of months.

While Arne Slot will almost certainly downplay the need for (or likelihood of) January signings in public, we wouldn’t be surprised if privately he’s itching for the Anfield hierarchy to reinforce his currently threadbare squad while they’re getting the opportunity.

The future of the Cherries attacker will continue to be a huge talking point in the coming days and weeks.