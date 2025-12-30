‘I want more’ – BBC Pundit demands more from Liverpool ace ahead of Leeds clash

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Micah Richards has admitted he’s ‘buzzing’ for Florian Wirtz after he netted his first Liverpool goal recently but has demanded more from the German international in the coming weeks.

The attacking midfielder who was signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer opened his Reds’ account against Wolves on Saturday with a tidy finish to double the host’s lead in the first half.

Wirtz’s strike comes a week after he registered an assist for Alexander Isak against Spurs in the capital and the 22-year-old is beginning to show signs that he’s settling at his new home following his much discussed transfer.

“Well, we said he was gonna be signing of the season so we need him to score a few more goals!” Richards told the Rest Is Football Podcast (via Liverpool.com).

“They spent £100m and I was giving him the big spiel! ‘Into half spaces, he turns, he’s got technical ability’ – all these sorts of things, and he scores his first goals, which I’m absolutely buzzing but I want more because we gave him the big build-up!”

It’s hard to judge our No.7’s quality inside the first half of the campaign.

He joined the club for a significant amount of money, has had to settle in a new country and become accustomed to a new style of play under Arne Slot while getting to know his teammates.

In addition to all of that, those teammates he’s trying to get to know and understand how they play have been performing well below par.

In the last few weeks however, Wirtz has started to show what he’s capable of more regularly throughout games and most will agree that his display against Wolves, albeit the bottom club in the Premier League, was his most lively in a Red shirt to date.

It’s not just Richards that’s wanting more from the German – us Kopites are crying out for him to continue silencing his doubters and adding further goal contributions to his collection.

The attacking midfielder and fellow new signing Hugo Ekitike look like a real dangerous duo. Let’s hope they can perform well on New Years Day when we welcome Leeds United to Anfield.