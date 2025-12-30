Aaron Briggs sacked: Who is set to replace Liverpool’s set-piece coach?

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool today parted company with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs.

Briggs, who previously worked at Premier League rivals Manchester City, was initially appointed as the club’s new first team individual development coach in July 2024, but moved into the set-piece role last summer after Liverpool advertised the vacancy but did not find a suitable candidate.

The Athletic have now reported that there is ‘no replacement lined up’ at the moment and Briggs’ previous responsibilities will now lie with a number of ‘existing members’ of the coaching staff.

To put it nicely, Liverpool have been shocking at set-pieces this season – both in attack and defence.

Not including penalties, the Premier League champions have conceded 12 goals from set-pieces in the top-flight. That’s more than any other side.

We have scored just three non-penalty set-pieces this season meaning we’re pretty lacklustre from dead ball situations at both ends of the pitch.

Set pieces have always been a big part of the game, but it feels that this season more focus and emphasis has been placed on them.

We’ve seen long throw-ins becoming a regular occurrence once again and the likes of Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery celebrating extravagantly with their own respective set-piece coaches during games.

Our last two games should’ve been routine after we went 2-0 up but we let the opponent back into the game via poor defending from set-pieces which has been an issue all season long.

It’s therefore no surprise that Briggs has been relieved of his duties.

It remains to be seen what the long-term plan for his successor is – but for now it’s upto Slot and Co. as a collective to find a solution.