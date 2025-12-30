Report: Liverpool could now have free run in transfer race for £35m centre-back powerhouse

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have a free run at signing a highly-rated South American centre-back in 2026.

John Aldridge has called for the Reds to strengthen defensively during the January transfer window, describing a prospective swoop for Marc Guehi as a ‘must’ for the Merseysiders, but whether Richard Hughes can persuade Crystal Palace to sell their captain mid-season is another question.

Reports from overseas have now suggested that the Premier League champions are in pole position to land a Champions League participant with whom they were first linked just over a year ago.

Liverpool reportedly leading the race to sign Joel Ordonez

According to Bolavip, Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge, with Chelsea withdrawing from negotiations over a potential €40m [34.8m] move for the Ecuador international despite Stamford Bridge seemingly being his preferred destination.

That has seemingly ‘cleared the way’ for the Reds to make their move for the 21-year-old, although Inter Milan continue to monitor the situation with a view to potentially gazumping the Merseysiders.

What qualities could Ordonez bring to Liverpool?

Ordonez has accrued a wealth of high-level experience in European football, having recently surpassed a century of appearances for Club Brugge, with nearly 20% of those coming in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

As evidenced below by underlying performance metrics comparing him with other centre-backs across Europe in 2025 (via FBref), the Ecuadorian stands out for his ball-playing abilities, traits which were evident from his teenage years at Independiente del Valle in his homeland.

Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.08 97th (top 3%) Non-penalty xG plus xAG 0.16 97th Non-penalty xG 0.09 92nd Pass completion 91.1% 91st Progressive passes 4.48 84th

The big unknown about the 21-year-old is how he would adapt to playing in the Premier League, which’d be a significant step up from the Belgian top flight, although his experience of Champions League football should stand him in quite good stead.

Guehi would still be the most desirable centre-back acquisition for Liverpool in January, given his homegrown status, proven ability in England and his obvious fit for what the Reds are seeking in a player, given the club’s pursuit of him during the summer.

However, if the Palace captain proves to be unattainable next month, Richard Hughes may well give serious consideration to exploring a move for Ordonez, especially now that Chelsea have seemingly pulled out of the race for the youngster.

Let’s see if this one develops any further throughout the January transfer window.