Report: How Arne Slot now feels about Harvey Elliott amid disastrous Aston Villa move

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Six months ago, the future looked incredibly bright for Harvey Elliott after he was named Player of the Tournament in helping England’s under-21s to retain their European crown, not long after contributing towards Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph.

As 2025 draws to a close, though, the 22-year-old finds himself in a state of inexplicable limbo after joining Aston Villa on an initial loan basis (with a view to a permanent transfer) but finding himself frozen out under Unai Emery.

It’s now approaching three months since the attacking midfielder last played, and he’s not even being included in matchday squads in the Midlands. A January recall to Anfield is complicated by his inability to play for another club this season, having already featured for both Liverpool and Villa.

Slot rates Elliott but doesn’t have him in Liverpool plans

According to TEAMtalk, Arne Slot continues to rate Elliott as a footballer but doesn’t see him as part of his plans on Merseyside, with the youngster having little to no chance of breaking into the Dutchman’s starting XI long-term.

There is understood to be frustration among all parties at how the move to the Midlands has transpired, and discussions have been held to try and reach a solution to the current stasis for the player, with pundits like Don Hutchison calling for him to return to L4.

Without a recall clause in the deal with Villa, Liverpool would have to broker a mutual agreement to terminate the move, and Anfield chiefs still intend to offload him permanently next summer, with Crystal Palace and his former club Fulham believed to be monitoring him closely.

Criminal that Elliott’s talents are going to waste

Nobody was to know it at the time, but Elliott’s cameo appearance off the bench in our 3-2 win at Newcastle in August has now been a very costly one. Had he not featured in that game, he’d still be able to line out for someone other than Liverpool and Villa in the second half of this season.

While it’s not our place to tell Emery who he should and shouldn’t be selecting – especially with the Villans involved in an improbable Premier League title challenge – it’s criminal that a footballer of the 22-year-old’s talents has basically been left to rot.

Despite apparently rating him, Slot has seemingly dismissed the chances of recalling the player to Anfield, and the lack of a recall clause in the deal with the Midlands club further complicates matters.

With Liverpool currently deprived of several attacking options, they could certainly do with having Elliott to call upon, and not just to ease the burden on those who are fit and available. Alas, the head coach has made his bed in that regard.

Where the England under-21 star ends up next is hard to predict at this moment, but we can only hope that his next move will be to a club where his talents are appreciated rather than neglected.