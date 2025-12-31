Conor Bradley gushes over what he’s seen ‘terrific’ Liverpool player doing in training

(Photo by Justin Setterfield & Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Conor Bradley described Florian Wirtz as a ‘terrific player’ after his match-winning goal against Wolves on Saturday.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder followed up a second Premier League assist (Tottenham) with his first goal in the English top-flight.

A hard-fought 2-1 victory against Rob Edwards’ men saw the Merseysiders make it three league wins in a row (and four in all competitions).

Florian Wirtz is impressing in Liverpool training

Bradley talked up Wirtz’s ability on the ball during Liverpool team training.

“Obviously he’s had to wait a little bit of time for it [goal vs Wolves], but I was so happy for him. He’s such a terrific player. We see it in training every day, how good he is with the ball,” the Northern Ireland international told the club’s official website.

“You’d rather have him on your team than not on your team, put it that way. He’s terrific to have.

“You can sort of just give him the ball in any area of the pitch and he’s able to do something with it and keep the ball for us. He’s so important to have and we’re lucky to have him.”

Of course, this perhaps shouldn’t come as any surprise to a club that broke a club record (£116m) to beat Bayern Munich to his signature in the summer.

How is Wirtz getting on at Anfield?

One might reasonably beg the question as to why it’s taken quite so long for the former Bundesliga prodigy to get his name on the scoresheet at Liverpool.

But the reality remains that Florian Wirtz has been forced to find his feet at a team that’s suffered a truly tumultuous 2025/26 campaign.

There has been a personal tragedy of epic proportions, structural issues, set piece deficiencies — the list goes on!

Despite that, one of our two marquee signings has managed to showcase his elite potential in the famous red shirt with superb chance creation numbers.

Players Chances created Chances created (per 90) Bruno Fernandes 51 3.1 Jeremy Doku 36 3.4 Bukayo Saka 34 2.3 Mo Salah 33 2.5 Anton Stach 32 2.3 Jack Grealish 32 2.1 Pedro Neto 32 2.0 Declan Rice 31 1.8 Dominik Szoboszlai 31 1.8 Florian Wirtz 30 2.3

Wirtz is finally settling in at Liverpool

It’s to Wirtz’s credit that he taken personal responsibility for his prior “poor form” at Liverpool.

However, it seems clear to us here at Empire of the Kop that it’s no coincidence that his first goal for the Reds in 23 appearances coincides directly with the club’s sudden uptick in form.

Arne Slot’s side appears to be finally settling. Ideal timing for a player who is quickly becoming used to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

