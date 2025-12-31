Liverpool’s odds of winning the Premier League title after 2-1 win vs Wolves

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool’s chances of winning the 2025/26 Premier League title currently sit at 0.6%, according to Opta Analyst.

That’s despite the Merseysiders finding themselves on a three-game win streak in the English top-flight following a 2-1 win over Wolves at the weekend.

Assuming Arne Slot’s men beat Leeds on Thursday, 10 points would separate the reigning Premier League champions from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Arsenal and Man City favourites for Premier League title

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Arsenal (73.2%) and Pep Guardiola’s resurgent Manchester City (22.4%) have been handed the most favourable odds in the title race.

Opta Analyst on X (formerly Twitter) shared the latest round of odds following the most recent round of English top-flight fixtures.

Arsenal now have a 73.2% likelihood of winning the 2025-26 Premier League title according to the Opta supercomputer: https://t.co/7aqZAb0bnS pic.twitter.com/TeIolATMve — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 31, 2025

With 13 points between top spot and fourth, we’ve some serious catching up to do before we can be reasonably considered genuine challengers.

Liverpool must fix their set piece weakness pronto

To give credit where credit is due, Slot’s changes have more than steadied the ship at L4.

Liverpool ended a streak of three consecutive defeats (and three wins in nine from the start of October to the 2-0 win over West Ham), with four wins from their last six games.

However, an apparent inability to pose a threat from set pieces and, most critically, defend from dead-ball opportunities is proving to be a major Achilles heel for the club at the present time.

With Santiago Bueno putting away Alisson Becker’s parried ball following a corner situation, the Reds now have a total score of -9 from set pieces this season.

All the good defending and all the good work in breaking down low blocks won’t matter much over the course of a league campaign if we’re consistently gettable when defending set pieces.

Perhaps parting ways with Aaron Briggs may prove a step in the right direction in that regard.

