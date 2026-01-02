“A big part of us winning the league” – Slot explains Liverpool exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for Fulham have included a rare public explanation of a behind-the-scenes decision that has quietly shaped recent discussion around us.

Speaking at his pre-Fulham press conference at Anfield, Arne Slot addressed the departure of Aaron Briggs for the first time, via Liverpoolfc.com.

The 47-year-old was asked directly about the coaching change and chose to put the focus firmly on gratitude rather than disruption.

“First of all, I want to thank him for the one-and-a-half years we worked together,” the Dutchman said.

“He was a part – and a big part – of us winning the league last season.”

Slot went on to describe Briggs as “a very good human being” and “a very promising young English coach,” stressing that his contribution extended beyond one specific department.

“He has been a big help to me,” our boss added, before acknowledging that timing often dictates these decisions.

Briggs impact at Liverpool went beyond the touchline

The Briggs conversation has never been just about staffing numbers.

Earlier this week, Liverpool parted company with the former Manchester City coach, with reports suggesting there was no immediate replacement lined up and existing staff absorbing his responsibilities.

That detail matters, particularly given how much emphasis has been placed on set-pieces this season.

James Pearce previously described Briggs as a “big asset,” noting his close work with analysts and his influence on training-ground routines that had already produced tangible results.

Those comments sit uncomfortably alongside our struggles from dead balls in recent months, both attacking and defending.

It is why this change will inevitably be scrutinised more closely than most.

Slot calm over Liverpool next steps

Slot was also asked whether Briggs would be replaced, and his response was deliberately measured.

“I think it would be a surprise to you if I never talk about players we bring in that I would start talking to you about names in terms of coaches we could bring in,” he said.

“Of course, we are looking at the situation and what is best for us now.”

For now, the message is one of continuity rather than upheaval.

With us fourth in the Premier League, unbeaten in eight, and navigating a demanding schedule, the focus remains on stability.

Briggs may no longer be part of the staff, but Slot’s words make it clear his contribution to our title-winning season has not been forgotten.

