Arne Slot: Why Liverpool did not get the decision many expected at Anfield

Liverpool’s latest Premier League outing offered a familiar talking point, but not one that immediately jumped out from the scoreline alone.

A goalless draw with Leeds at Anfield on New Year’s Day extended our unbeaten run, yet the afternoon hinged on a first-half moment involving Hugo Ekitike that many felt could have changed the game.

The French forward was held inside the box but stayed on his feet, and play continued without VAR intervention.

Speaking after the match, Arne Slot addressed the incident directly, offering a wider explanation that goes beyond a single refereeing decision.

Arne Slot on Ekitike incident and Liverpool penalty frustration

Asked whether Liverpool should have had a penalty for the foul on Ekitike, the Dutchman was clear in his assessment, as reported via Liverpoolfc.com.

“No, because he stayed on his feet,” the 47-year-old explained. “When he would have fallen down, that would probably be a penalty.”

Our boss went on to suggest this season’s officiating may be influencing Liverpool players’ instincts inside the box.

“I can understand why he doesn’t go down, because this season so many times when we were fouled inside the 18-yard box, we didn’t get a penalty,” he added.

The former Feyenoord coach referenced several examples where Liverpool were denied spot-kicks, while also pointing to “soft penalties” conceded at Brentford and in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace.

Slot also revealed that Liverpool have only been awarded one penalty all season, a surprising figure for a side that dominates possession and spends so much time attacking in and around the opposition box.

What the Ekitike moment says about Liverpool’s wider approach

Crucially, the Premier League-winning coach made it clear he would not encourage players to go to ground to win decisions.

“We are just who we are,” he said. “We won the league by being the team we are last season.”

That mentality helps explain why Ekitike chose to stay upright, even if it potentially cost us a decisive moment in a tight contest.

The 23-year-old endured a frustrating afternoon overall, missing a golden chance from Jeremie Frimpong’s driven effort.

Even so, the bigger picture around Ekitike remains positive.

Paul Merson recently described how Liverpool “can’t afford to lose Ekitike to injury” after highlighting his importance and output this season.

Clinton Morrison has also spoken glowingly about the Frenchman, calling Ekitike “outrageous” for his role in creating Florian Wirtz’s goal against Spurs.

Against Leeds, nobody in red truly clicked, but had that first-half foul been punished, Ekitike’s influence on another result might be remembered very differently.

