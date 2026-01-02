Dominic King points to worrying Liverpool trend after Anfield stalemate

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s goalless draw with Leeds may only count as two points dropped, but the wider discussion around how we are playing has grown louder.

From a table perspective, we remain firmly in the hunt for the top four and boast the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, yet performances at Anfield are starting to look different.

That contrast was underlined by post-match analysis that focused less on chances missed and more on how we moved.

Dominic King has now put numbers to a feeling many have quietly noted.

Liverpool running stats spark debate after Leeds draw

Writing on X, the Mail Sport journalist shared statistics that challenged the idea of Anfield being an automatic win.

The data from the Leeds match gives context to that claim:

Metric Liverpool Leeds Distance covered (km) 109.15 113.87 Walking % 35.41 32.92 Jogging % 56.47 59.73 Sprinting % 8.12 7.34

“These stats are revealing,” King wrote. “It’s not that long ago you went to Anfield and knew Liverpool would win: didn’t matter who the opponents were or what they did.”

He continued by pointing to a shift in tone.

“Now teams fancy their chances and the flat atmosphere reflects the nature of play,” he added. “The intensity has disappeared.”

Leeds covered over four per cent more distance than us, while we spent a higher proportion of the game walking.

Those numbers inevitably invite comparisons with the relentless tempo that once defined Anfield afternoons.

Why Liverpool context still matters under Slot

With this being our first 0-0 in 117 matches, the criticism is sharp but it does not exist in isolation.

Jeremie Frimpong admitted after the Leeds game that it was “really frustrating” and that we “didn’t create that many chances,” but he also stressed that the solution lies in recovery and daily work.

It is also worth noting that King himself recently dismissed suggestions that Liverpool are considering any change in the dugout, calling reports linking Julian Nagelsmann with the job “nonsense.”

From a defensive standpoint, we remain secure and we are still well placed in both domestic and European competition. The challenge now is balance.

Liverpool can keep grinding out results, but the debate sparked by these stats shows how much expectations at Anfield have been shaped by what came before.

