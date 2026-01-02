Jeremie Frimpong admits one thing Liverpool did not do well against Leeds

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s first Premier League match of 2026 ended without the spark many of us expected, even if the scoreboard only tells part of the story.

A 0-0 draw with Leeds at Anfield extended our unbeaten run, but it also left us reflecting on another afternoon where dominance did not translate into goals.

We controlled possession, pinned Leeds back for long spells and limited them to very little, yet the final product never quite arrived.

One of the clearest voices on that frustration came from Jeremie Frimpong shortly after full-time.

Frimpong reflects on Liverpool frustration after Leeds draw

Speaking to Sky Sports, via Liverpoolfc.com, the Dutch right-back did not hide his disappointment.

“It’s really frustrating,” the 25-year-old said. “We wanted to win the game.”

Our No.30 was honest about where Liverpool fell short, admitting: “I don’t think we created that [many] chances.”

Frimpong also turned the focus inward when assessing his own contribution.

“Obviously we tried, of course we had a couple [of chances], I think I should have delivered the ball better,” he added.

Those words summed up an afternoon where our intent was clear, but our execution was not.

According to SofaScore, Frimpong created one big chance, completed 88% of his passes and attempted five crosses, yet none found a teammate in a decisive area.

Stat Frimpong vs Leeds Minutes 84 Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 5 (0) Dribbles (successful) 5 (3) SofaScore rating 6.9

Why Frimpong remains key to how Liverpool move forward

Despite the frustration, there was no sense of panic from the former Bayer Leverkusen full-back.

“Just by training every day, just recover, because we know what we can do,” he said when asked how Liverpool respond.

“We create a lot of chances, so we know what we can do.”

That confidence reflects how highly our head coach rates Frimpong’s attributes.

After the Wolves win, Arne Slot explained how pace is “so important and crucial in modern-day football,” using Frimpong as a prime example of what Liverpool wanted to add in the summer.

That same pace was again evident against Leeds, even if the end product was missing.

It also aligns with wider reactions away from matchday analysis, including one moment where Lois Openda was left speechless when Frimpong’s name came up in a discussion about elite speed.

The bigger picture remains intact.

Liverpool have another opportunity to sharpen things quickly when we travel to Fulham, and if Frimpong’s attitude is anything to go by, the response will be about action rather than excuses.

