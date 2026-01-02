“We’ve lost our DNA” – Liverpool legend delivers blunt verdict

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s latest Anfield performance has prompted familiar questions about identity, intensity and direction as we continue to grind out results without fully convincing.

A goalless draw with Leeds United may have extended our unbeaten run, but it also highlighted concerns that have been building over several weeks under Arne Slot.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge was among those to voice unease following the stalemate, delivering a blunt assessment on X that focused as much on atmosphere as performance.

“Well that wasn’t good enough today,” Aldridge wrote, before adding, “the performance related to the atmosphere for me… both weren’t good enough by far.”

The former forward went further, suggesting something fundamental is missing, stating: “It seems we’ve lost our DNA, no real drive desire and lack of ideas! At least we got a clean sheet.”

Liverpool draw fuels concerns over intensity and urgency

From a Liverpool perspective, the numbers from the Leeds game help explain why performances are being questioned despite solid league positioning.

Leeds covered over four per cent more ground than us, while our walking percentage was notably higher, feeding into claims that urgency and aggression have dipped.

This coming in a game where Hugo Ekitike missed a big chance from close range, Jeremie Frimpong saw his driven effort misdirected, and we rarely tested Lucas Perri in the visiting goal.

Despite dominance of possession, it was Leeds who nearly snatched the winner late on, only for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be flagged marginally offside.

Aldridge verdict echoes recent Liverpool performances

Aldridge’s comments feel consistent with his recent reactions, having questioned standards even after victories.

After our narrow win against Tottenham, the former Ireland international warned there was “lots and lots of work to be done,” despite the three points.

Similarly, following the Wolves win days later, he noted we “made it so hard for ourselves,” pointing to poor decisions and a lack of control despite leading at half-time.

Those remarks now feel more relevant after a flat Anfield afternoon, even if the table still paints a positive picture.

We remain fourth in the Premier League with 33 points, after our first 0-0 draw in 117 matches.

Defensive solidity remains a positive under the Dutchman in his second season, but Aldridge’s verdict underlines a growing debate about whether results alone are masking deeper issues.

For now, we move on unbeaten, but questions about who we are and how we impose ourselves again are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

