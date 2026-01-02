Paul Joyce update leaves Liverpool midfielder stuck in limbo

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s squad depth discussion has resurfaced again after a respected journalist provided clarity on one of our most confusing loan situations.

Paul Joyce of The Times has reported that Harvey Elliott will not take up interest from MLS despite being left in limbo as his season continues to stall.

The update cuts across recent suggestions that a short-term move to the United States could solve the issue.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa but has been frozen out by Unai Emery since October 2.

Villa are obliged to turn the deal into a £35 million permanent transfer, understood to include a £5 million loan fee, if Elliott reaches ten appearances.

He remains stuck on five.

Elliott loan limbo leaves Liverpool powerless

From a Liverpool perspective, this situation has now reached an uncomfortable standstill.

Joyce reports that despite MLS clubs such as Charlotte FC being interested, Elliott is not contemplating that route.

That aligns with Fabrizio Romano’s earlier note that Charlotte FC were prepared to offer Elliott a loan until June, with the decision ultimately left to the player.

Crucially, Joyce adds that Elliott will not be returning to us either.

Liverpool have no recall option written into the Villa agreement.

There has also been no contact from Villa regarding a change of plan.

That explains why, despite understandable questions over why we would not simply keep the former Fulham teenager as an extra squad option, there is no straightforward solution.

It also sits uncomfortably alongside Arne Slot’s blunt response before Wolves, when our head coach said, “No, Harvey is an Aston Villa player,” and suggested questions should be directed elsewhere.

Elliott Liverpool data shows why this matters

What sharpens the debate is Elliott’s proven output when he actually plays for us.

According to Opta data shared by Michael Reid on X, Elliott ranks among Liverpool’s most productive creators from open play in the modern era.

Player Chances created/90 Florian Wirtz 2.65 Mohamed Salah 1.79 Harvey Elliott 1.78 Xherdan Shaqiri 1.76 Roberto Firmino 1.76 Luis Diaz 1.7

Those numbers place Elliott ahead of several elite attacking profiles we have relied on heavily.

With our campaign finely balanced and rotation already stretched, the fact he is neither playing nor recallable remains a lingering frustration.

For now, Elliott’s situation is frozen, and Liverpool are choosing to watch from a distance.

