Jeremie Frimpong immediately smiled after hearing about ‘insane’ Liverpool transfer

Jeremie Frimpong couldn’t help but ‘smile’ after hearing about Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz in the prior summer transfer window.

The former Bayer Leverkusen duo arrived at Anfield in the last window, with the Reds activating the fullback’s £29.5m release clause.

£100m (not including add-ons) was the fee that saw his old Bundesliga colleague make the switch to English football – a figure Jurgen Klopp branded ‘insane’.

Jeremie Frimpong’s reaction to Florian Wirtz transfer

Frimpong admitted he was personally delighted to see Wirtz make the move to L4 in the summer.

In comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst, the speedy right-back spoke of his positive relationship with the attacking midfielder from their days together at BayArena.

Jeremie Frimpong: "I think me and Flo are really good boys, you know, that's my boy. So, when I heard he was coming, I put a smile on my face because we basically started our Leverkusen career together. And we're starting our Liverpool career together as well." pic.twitter.com/jsoqIcldwI — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 3, 2026

How is Wirtz getting on at Liverpool?

Much in a similar vein to how Arne Slot perceives our signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle, we have to accept Wirtz is very much a long-term addition.

It would be wildly impatient of any fan to be expecting player of the year performances on the regular from our summer signing.

That said, we’re very much witnessing the 22-year-old trending in the right direction on Merseyside.

Barring two frustrating displays against Leeds United, Florian Wirtz hasn’t averaged below a 7/10 rating in his last eight games in all competitions, according to Fotmob.

Games Rating Leeds (0-0 draw) 6.7/10 Wolves (2-1 win) 9/10 Tottenham (2-1 win) 8.6/10 Brighton (2-0 win) 8.4/10 Inter (1-0 win) 7.3/10 Leeds (3-3 draw) 6.8/10 Sunderland (1-1 draw) 7.7/10 West Ham (2-0 win) 7.2/10

Florian Wirtz remains a creative wrecking ball

It shouldn’t go under-emphasised that our number seven remains one of Europe’s premier chance creators (compared to his positional peers).

Yes, this data draws on performances from the last 365 days, but we’ve seen plenty already to suggest that our new creative lynchpin is capable of translating his skillset to the Premier League consistently.

So whilst we agree that the money required to bring Wirtz to Anfield definitely falls into the ‘insane’ category, it’s likely to be more than justified over the course of his five-year contract.

In the meantime, it would certainly help matters if this Liverpool side as a collective could discover some consistency on the pitch.

