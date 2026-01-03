Liverpool have ‘serious interest’ in explosive £100m star who can fix Gravenberch problem

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly seriously interested in Carlos Baleba, according to Mark Brus.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is believed to be attracting considerable attention from a handful of football’s heavyweights, including Manchester United and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Liverpool hold ‘serious interest’ in Carlos Baleba

Brus now reports that interest in Baleba continues to heat up ahead of a hotly anticipated ‘potential big-money move’.

“The January transfer window is now open and I’ve had a lot of messages to wade through about one player in particular,” the CaughtOffside editor wrote for the Daily Briefing.

“That player, a name who’s been on everyone’s lips for months now ever since a summer transfer saga failed to materialise into anything concrete, is attracting serious interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich ahead of a potential big-money move.

“I’m talking, of course, about Carlos Baleba.

“Brighton are well aware of strong interest in their talented young midfielder, even if he’s seen as having suffered a slight dip in form this season.”

With a contract at the time set to expire in three years (summer of 2028), it should come as no surprise that the Seagulls were holding firm on a price tag exceeding the £100m mark.

Could Liverpool sign Baleba in the summer?

With this much money potentially on the table, it’s fair to assume that this is a deal that can, and most likely will, wait until the next summer transfer window.

Indeed, this has already been confirmed by Mark Brus’ anonymous source: “There are teams who would ideally bring him in this January, but the message is that that won’t be possible. No one realistically expects him to stay beyond the summer, though.”

The question remains, however, as to whether this is a deal worth Liverpool’s while.

It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that Arne Slot would prefer to push Ryan Gravenberch higher up the pitch.

Signing a box-to-box/holding midfielder hybrid in Carlos Baleba would, theoretically, make that dream a reality for Liverpool’s number 38.

Where is Baleba’s best position?

Back at the start of April in the 2024/25 season, the Brighton star had all the hallmarks of a mobile, modern number six.

Opta Analyst found he was amongst the top midfielders (ranking seventh amongst positional peers) in the Premier League for possession regains (6.5 per 90).

Similar to Gravenberch, of course, Baleba also excels on the ball, proving more than adept at receiving possession under pressure before bursting off and showcasing his ball-carrying ability.

Carlos Baleba stats (2024/25) Carlos Baleba stats (2025/26) Successful dribbles 1.11 0.7 Successful dribble % 62.3% 58.3% Interceptions 1.55 1.5 Recoveries 6.64 5.08 Duels won 6.71 4.88 Duels won % 55.4% 46.2%

* Carlos Baleba’s stats in the Premier League (Fotmob)

Performance levels have somewhat dipped this term, though some inconsistency at this stage is surely to be expected of a 22-year-old midfielder in his third season of Premier League football.

But, of course, it’s another potentially seismic fee Liverpool would be expected to fork out for a top young talent.

That said, if Richard Hughes and our recruitment team do have their hearts set on Carlos Baleba, he would be well-advised to heed the advice of his compatriot, Bernard Tchoutang.

