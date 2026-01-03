Liverpool planning Ryan Gravenberch contract talks as second critical deal clear

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Paul Joyce reports that Liverpool are ‘planning’ for contract talks with Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Liverpool planning Ryan Gravenberch contract talks

The Reds have yet to open formal discussions with their number 38 and his team over a potential extension.

“Meanwhile Liverpool are planning to open contract talks with Ryan Gravenberch,” Joyce reported for The Times.

“No formal discussions have taken place so far, but there is a keenness to secure the future of the Netherlands midfielder, who will have two years remaining on his deal in the summer.”

However, a willingness to keep Gravenberch at L4 beyond his current expiry would represent shrewd decision-making from the club amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Dominik Szoboszlai also a reported Real Madrid target

It shouldn’t surprise many to learn that Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai is another reported option being tracked, at least loosely, by the European heavyweights.

Albeit, it’s likewise understood that the 25-year-old is likewise a priority for the club when it comes to potential contract extensions.

Rightly so, of course, given our number eight has arguably been Liverpool’s leading performer this season.

Liverpool must secure Szoboszlai & Gravenberch’s futures

There’s a clear argument for securing Gravenberch’s future; the former Bayern star has, according to Fotmob’s data, been Liverpool’s top-performing star in the Premier League this season.

Players Average rating Ryan Gravenberch 7.48 Dominik Szoboszlai 7.39 Cody Gakpo 7.26

* Liverpool’s players’ average ratings in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

He’s, of course, been closely followed by Szoboszlai, who surely must be the club’s next (if not top) priority for contract negotiations ahead of the summer.

The former RB Leipzig star has been an incredibly consistent, robust operator throughout the season, falling short of a 7/10 rating only once in his last nine appearances in all competitions, according to Fotmob.

