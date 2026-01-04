“Many things changed” – Liverpool midfielder lifts lid on uneasy transition

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s post-title transition has been laid bare by a candid interview that offers rare insight into how we have struggled to maintain momentum this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alexis Mac Allister delivered a brutally honest assessment of why retaining the Premier League crown has never felt realistic for us.

The Argentine admitted that too much changed too quickly last summer, leaving Liverpool short of the level required to go again domestically.

“There are not many chances of Liverpool retaining the title,” the World Cup winner said. “We are not close in terms of performances, or results, so I do not see us becoming champions again.”

For a side that lifted the trophy under Arne Slot last season, it was a striking admission.

Mac Allister admits Liverpool change came too fast

The midfielder’s most revealing comment came when discussing what went wrong beneath the surface.

“Many things changed as I said, new players came in to replace those who left, we changed too many things, but I prefer to keep it to myself,” he explained.

That single line speaks volumes about the scale of upheaval we experienced following a summer of exits and arrivals.

It also aligns with criticism aired elsewhere, including when Ray Houghton said Liverpool’s midfield needed to be more aggressive, insisting, “I don’t think we need to have Alexis, Curtis, and Ryan outside the box when we’re crossing.”

Mac Allister’s frustration was clear when reflecting on the missed opportunity to build from last season’s success.

“It hurts because this should be a moment when we are enjoying the Premier League which we won and we should be in a much better place than we are,” he added.

Despite that honesty, the 27-year-old stopped short of pointing fingers publicly.

Mac Allister still believes Liverpool can win big

While the league may be out of reach, Mac Allister was clear that our season still carries real meaning.

“For me it is quite clear but in terms of goals, the Champions League is there and we will definitely fight for that one,” he said.

Liverpool currently sit ninth in the Champions League table with 12 points, firmly in contention as the knockout stages approach.

With our No.10 reportedly a target for Real Madrid, it may be important that we keep winning the big trophies, in order to ensure he stays at the club.

Mac Allister also touched on the injury to Alexander Isak, stressing that “we are pretty sure Alex will be back soon at his best.”

The message from within the dressing room is clear.

This season may not follow the dream script, but Liverpool are far from finished.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile