Arne Slot explains one late call that quietly shaped Liverpool’s Fulham draw

Liverpool’s latest dropped points carried a deeper context than the 2-2 scoreline suggested, with one decision made before kick-off quietly shaping everything that followed at Craven Cottage.

Arne Slot was forced into a rethink when Hugo Ekitike was ruled out late, removing a focal point from our attack in a game that already demanded patience and precision.

The French forward had travelled with the squad, but a training issue quickly escalated into something more serious once scans were reviewed mid-journey.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, our head coach explained why no risks were taken.

“Yes, [Hugo] travelled because he felt something during the training session,” the Dutchman said.

“We were hoping it was only DOMS [Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness]… but unfortunately, we saw a little bit more and then you cannot take a risk.”

That call left us without a striker who has been directly involved in six of our previous nine goals, altering the rhythm of a side already adapting to life without several attacking options.

Ekitike workload highlights growing Liverpool concern

Slot made clear that Ekitike’s issue is rooted in workload rather than a freak incident, with the 23-year-old experiencing relentless demands for the first time in his career.

“He has to play 80 or 90 minutes every single game for the first time in his life at Premier League level,” the former Feyenoord coach explained.

“For the first time without a winter break, for the first time at Champions League level.”

That context adds weight to earlier remarks made after Leeds, when the Liverpool boss spoke about protecting key attackers during an unforgiving run of fixtures involving minimal rotation.

It also aligns with reporting before kick-off that suggested the club were hopeful Ekitike would be available again quickly, rather than risking a longer absence.

What Ekitike absence meant for Liverpool at Fulham

Without a recognised No.9, Liverpool’s first-half performance lacked penetration despite heavy possession, echoing recent concerns that opponents are increasingly comfortable sitting deep against us.

Florian Wirtz’s second-half equaliser injected momentum, but even then the structure felt improvised rather than fluent.

Slot also confirmed that Wirtz has been managing similar physical demands, saying the German had recently undergone an MRI that fortunately showed only fatigue-related soreness.

“If I don’t have that many players, I would like the ones I do have available and playing as many minutes as possible, but realistically. That’s what I tried to do today,” he admitted.

That realism may frustrate supporters in the short term, yet it reflects a longer view as we balance domestic and European commitments.

With Arsenal next, Liverpool’s hope is that Ekitike’s absence proves brief rather than symbolic of a deeper strain beginning to show.

