“Hamstring injury” – Slot confirms Ekitike problem at worst possible moment

Liverpool’s confirmed line-up for Fulham may look familiar on paper, but one absence subtly shifts the entire shape of our afternoon.

Hugo Ekitike was missing from the matchday squad at Craven Cottage, with Liverpool later confirming the French forward had picked up a minor hamstring issue.

The update arrived quickly after team news dropped, with clarity provided by David Lynch on X.

Arne Slot has stated that Ekitike’s problem is linked to his recent workload, with Liverpool hopeful the No.22 will be back in time to face Arsenal.

That reassurance matters, because in the short term, this one change leaves us walking a tactical tightrope.

Ekitike absence leaves Liverpool without a natural No.9

With Alexander Isak already sidelined and Ekitike unavailable, we head into Fulham without a recognised centre-forward.

That reality pushes Florian Wirtz closer to a false nine role, or forces Cody Gakpo through the middle in a position he has never looked entirely comfortable in for us.

The concern is heightened by recent comments from our head coach about protecting players from muscular issues.

Speaking after the Leeds draw, the former Feyenoord boss explained why he withdrew Wirtz, noting: “Two days after the [Wolves] game he felt his hamstring still too much.”

“With all games coming up, for me it was too much of a risk,” the 47-year-old added.

That context makes today’s selection feel slightly contradictory, even if understandable given the lack of alternatives.

Ekitike’s importance was underlined only days ago, when he missed a glaring chance against Leeds, a moment that summed up both our control and our blunt edge.

Ekitike fitness concern highlights Liverpool depth issue

This situation also brings squad depth back into focus at an awkward time.

Some questions around why we cannot simply bolster numbers remain unanswered, especially with the ongoing Harvey Elliott situation.

As reported by Paul Joyce, the former Fulham teenager remains stuck in limbo at Aston Villa, with no suggestion of a recall option being taken by us despite his lack of minutes.

With a quality player available for the Reds to have back immediately, this weakened squad feels unnecessary.

It leaves us relying heavily on managed minutes, positional flexibility and risk calculation.

Liverpool’s confirmed XI still carries quality, experience and control.

But with Ekitike sidelined and Arsenal looming, the margin for error feels thinner than it should.

