“Too much of a risk” – Arne Slot lifts lid on Liverpool call that raised eyebrows

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s first away trip of 2026 comes with familiar questions lingering beneath the surface, even if the table still keeps us firmly in the mix.

We travel to Craven Cottage this afternoon knowing that squad management, rather than form alone, is becoming an increasing theme of our season.

Arne Slot offered a revealing insight into that balancing act while delivering team news ahead of Fulham, via Liverpoolfc.com.

Joe Gomez may have returned to training after missing three matches with a muscle injury, while Wataru Endo remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

“I expect Joe to train with us [on Friday] and Wata not yet,” our head coach confirmed.

Mo Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni both long-term absentees.

Liverpool rotation explained by Slot ahead of Fulham

The Dutchman also addressed the decision to substitute Florian Wirtz during the goalless draw with Leeds United, a moment that prompted debate among supporters.

“Two days after the [Wolves] game he felt his hamstring still too much,” the 47-year-old explained. “That’s why he couldn’t train, he only trained [on Wednesday].”

With an intense run of fixtures already behind us, the Premier League winner made it clear the priority is availability.

“With all games coming up, for me it was too much of a risk,” Slot said.

He pointed to the limited experience on the bench and the need to protect players who have carried the load through “six or seven months of non-stop football”.

Cody Gakpo’s introduction was framed as part of that wider calculation rather than a reflection on Wirtz’s performance.

Slot also stressed the positives taken from the stalemate, highlighting the clean sheet and the fact Ibou Konate avoided suspension.

Liverpool context shows why margins matter

That Leeds draw extended our unbeaten run, but it also reignited discussion around attacking cohesion without Salah.

Former Reds Michael Owen and Steve McManaman both focused on that absence when analysing the game, noting how structure can suffer without our No.11.

“There’s no structure when he’s not there,” McManaman observed, adding that “everybody just played anywhere”.

This squad update comes alongside the uncertainty over Harvey Elliott’s future, with the opportunity to bring him back to Anfield being strongly and inexplicably blocked.

Together, the themes are clear. Liverpool remain competitive, resilient and difficult to beat.

But as we head into another demanding stretch, Slot’s words underline a simple truth.

Managing risk may prove just as important as chasing momentum.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile