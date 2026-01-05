Why Brentford’s Everton post caught Liverpool eyes immediately

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A seemingly routine social media post after a Premier League win carried a little extra meaning for us.

Brentford took to X following their 4-2 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, posting the message: “Brilliant support this afternoon🔴⚪ Home safe, Bees 🐝”.

What made the post stand out was not the caption, but the image that accompanied it.

The photo showed Caoimhin Kelleher applauding the travelling supporters, with Jordan Henderson smiling in the background, a combination that felt far too deliberate to be accidental.

For us, seeing two former Liverpool players front and centre after Everton were beaten on their own patch brought an unavoidable sense of familiarity.

Brentford image choice brings Liverpool links to the surface

Kelleher’s presence was particularly striking given his recent reflections on leaving Anfield, where he admitted the decision was emotional but ultimately “easy” as he sought regular football, having spent a decade with us and made 67 appearances in all competitions.

The Irish goalkeeper once again underlined his quality against Everton, producing a brilliant reflex save in the first half to preserve Brentford’s early lead, as reported by BBC Sport.

Alongside him stood Henderson, the former Liverpool captain who continues to carry the club with him, something made clear recently when he dedicated his first Brentford goal to Diogo Jota, sitting cross-legged in tribute to his former teammate.

That gesture said everything about where his heart still lies.

Everton stumble as former Reds thrive elsewhere

The match itself was dominated by Igor Thiago, who struck a hat-trick to seal a comfortable away win, but for us the sub-plot was just as interesting.

Everton were booed at half-time, while a former Liverpool goalkeeper delivered an imperious display and our ex-captain quietly enjoyed the moment.

It comes after a frustrating weekend for us, with a late draw at Fulham bursting the balloon, yet moments like this offer a small reminder of Liverpool’s reach beyond Anfield.

Seeing former Reds succeed, and doing so at Everton’s expense, will not go unnoticed.

