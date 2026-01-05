8 duels won: Jamie Carragher singles out ‘fantastic’ Liverpool player for praise against Fulham

Images via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher praised one Liverpool player for a ‘fantastic’ performance in the frustrating 2-2 draw away to Fulham on Sunday.

While Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo netted the visitors’ goals at Craven Cottage, the Sky Sports pundit was keen to highlight the contribution of another man in Arne Slot’s line-up in west London yesterday.

The German’s controversial equaliser stemmed from Conor Bradley latching onto a loose ball in the middle third of the pitch and surging into the penalty area before laying it off for the Reds’ number 7 to fire past his compatriot Bernd Leno.

Carragher praises ‘fantastic’ Bradley

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Extra Time show, Carragher singled out the contribution of the Northern Ireland right-back, in particular for the assist for Liverpool’s first goal.

The former Reds defender said: “I thought Conor Bradley was fantastic in the second half. He brought that intensity that Liverpool needed and gets his assist.”

Bradley was impressive overall against Fulham

Bradley’s enterprising slalom to tee up Wirtz for the equaliser was his standout contribution from an overall impressive display from our number 12.

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle awarded him 7/10 in his post-match player ratings, noting that while the 22-year-old’s defensive positioning wasn’t ‘always on point’ in the first half, he ‘got more joy’ out of Antonee Robinson after the interval, also praising the ‘strong run’ in the lead-up to the leveller.

In addition to that moment, there was plenty to like about his performance defensively. As per Sofascore, he won the most duels out of any Reds player (eight), along with making seven clearances and three tackles, while he also completed 46 of his 53 passes (87% success).

With Jeremie Frimpong back fit and putting in the cross from which Gakpo scored in stoppage time, Bradley would’ve needed to put in a strong display now that competition for the right-back berth has intensified.

The Northern Ireland international has put in some tremendous performances already this season, and he was deserving of the praise from Carragher yesterday. Hopefully he can now remain injury-free for the rest of the campaign and continue to exert an important influence on Slot’s side.