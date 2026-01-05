Pearce questions what Liverpool now stand for after Fulham draw

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest Premier League draw has prompted wider reflection on where we currently stand, with questions being asked that go beyond a single frustrating afternoon.

A 2-2 stalemate away at Fulham felt familiar in tone, shape and outcome, and it has led to respected voices assessing whether our identity has become blurred as the season develops.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce suggested that Liverpool are “grappling with an identity crisis,” adding that there is a growing lack of “spark and guile” in our performances.

The journalist pointed to the contrast with last season’s title-winning campaign, when Arne Slot’s first year in charge delivered a clear structure, balance and attacking intent alongside control.

Liverpool identity under scrutiny after Fulham draw

The concern is not rooted in one result but in repetition.

Liverpool have now failed to score in the first half in 13 of 20 league games, a stat that underlines how slowly we are often starting matches.

Metric Premier League 25/26 Games played 20 First-half goals scored 7 Games without first-half goal 13 Points dropped from winning positions 6

Pearce noted that possession has become “meaningless when you pack so little punch,” a criticism that will resonate after another cautious opening period at Craven Cottage.

Fulham scored with their first meaningful attack, while we registered no shots on target before the break, a pattern that has appeared too often against mid-table opposition.

That sense of frustration was echoed on the pitch, with Curtis Jones admitting that at half-time the squad spoke about needing to “show more heart” before mounting a second-half response.

Liverpool performances raising uncomfortable questions

There were positives once we increased the tempo.

Conor Bradley’s direct running changed the rhythm, Florian Wirtz again delivered in a decisive moment, and Cody Gakpo looked set to be the match-winner deep into stoppage time.

Yet Liverpool’s inability to manage the closing stages continues to undermine progress, with Harrison Reed’s 97th-minute equaliser adding to a growing list of late concessions this season.

John Aldridge summed up the wider mood when reflecting that draws like this show the the long-term aim now appears to be securing fourth place rather than mounting a title defence.

Slot himself insisted that his philosophy has not changed, explaining that recent conservatism is designed to reduce the number of chances conceded, even if it comes at the expense of attacking freedom.

Liverpool remain well placed in the league and competitive in Europe, but unless our attacking identity sharpens and early authority returns, these draws will continue to feel like missed opportunities rather than steps forward.

