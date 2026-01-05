Carragher: Why Liverpool should not accept what happened against Fulham

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late setback at Craven Cottage has sparked deeper discussion about structure rather than emotion, with one familiar voice focusing on the fine details that made the difference.

We looked to be edging towards a valuable away win on Sunday, only for Harrison Reed’s stunning equaliser to deny us all three points in stoppage time.

Analysing the moment on Sky Sports Premier League via YouTube, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher chose not to dwell on the strike itself, but instead on what happened beforehand.

Carragher admitted it was “an amazing goal,” but stressed that from our point of view it “shouldn’t be so easy to get a shot on the edge of the box.”

Carragher analysis highlights Liverpool defensive setup

Breaking the phase down, the ex-centre-back focused on a Fulham throw-in nearly ten minutes before the equaliser, noting the pattern was already visible.

We were set up with a heavy man-to-man approach, while three players – Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez – held zonal positions inside the area.

That structure, Carragher argued, left an overload outside the box, allowing Fulham the freedom to work shooting angles rather than simply lumping the ball forward.

He explained that by committing so many bodies centrally, we were “giving up the space on the edge of the box,” an invitation eventually accepted.

The former Red acknowledged the courage shown by Fulham to resist pressure and play into feet, rather than taking the easy option.

Liverpool issues go beyond one goal

This was not an isolated lapse but part of a wider pattern.

Curtis Jones admitted after full-time that at half-time “we spoke about that we’ve got to show more heart,” reflecting how poor the first half had been.

That honesty aligns with Carragher’s assessment that the issue was structural rather than unlucky.

John Aldridge also struck a resigned tone, suggesting that if we are not winning games late on, “that’s the only way you can accept it,” while pointing out the long-term aim now looks like fourth place.

The late concession also sits within a worrying trend, with this goal ranking as the seventh lowest xG chance we have conceded in league or European competition since 2017.

Under Arne Slot Liverpool remain competitive, but moments like this underline how small details can define outcomes.

Carragher’s verdict felt fair rather than sensational, with the former defender conceding it may have been “one of the strikes of the season,” but insisting the situation that allowed it must be addressed.

If we want control in games like these, tightening what we allow outside our own box may prove just as important as what we create at the other end.

