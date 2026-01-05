Liverpool ‘closing in’ on centre-back signing as Paul Gorst drops exciting transfer update

Image via The Redmen TV

Liverpool appear to be edging closer to the addition of a talented young centre-back, according to one of the most reliable reporters covering the club.

Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury has left Arne Slot with just three senior options in that area of the pitch for most of the season, and sometimes that has been reduced to two whenever Joe Gomez has been sidelined.

It has heightened the sense of frustration at not signing Marc Guehi at the end of last summer, and while the Crystal Palace captain remains a firm target for the Premier League champions, Manchester City have also been showing an increased interest in him.

The England international remains the dream centre-back addition for Liverpool, but while his future remains in the balance, the Merseyside giants could soon close a deal for a positional alternative.

Liverpool ‘closing in on’ Mor Talla Ndiaye signing

On Monday evening, Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst reported (via X) that Arne Slot’s side are ‘closing in on’ a deal to sign Mor Talla Ndiaye, a teenage Senegalese defender who represented his country at last year’s Under-17 World Cup.

The youngster (who turns 18 tomorrow) is set to go into the under-21 fold under Rob Page if his signature is confirmed, with Amara Nallo then expected to depart on loan this month.

What qualities could Ndiaye add to Liverpool?

Ndiaye isn’t the experienced centre-back addition that Liverpool need in January, but it’d still be most welcome to see the Reds clinch a deal for a teenage prodigy who’s already made quite an impression on the global stage.

As per Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout, the 17-year-old is a ‘tall and physically imposing’ left-sided centre-half who counts physicality, athleticism and composure among his main strengths, along with excelling in aerial duels and possessing ‘good top speed’ for a defender of his size.

He’d be able to come to Merseyside straight away given that his 18th birthday falls tomorrow, and a few months under Page’s tutelage in the under-21 ranks should give him a solid platform from which to build a pathway towards Slot’s first team.

If Ndiaye comes to Liverpool and is eventually deemed good enough for the senior side, he could hopefully provide the Reds with the left-footed centre-back option they have been missing for some time, while also increasing squad depth in a position which has been worryingly threadbare.

From Gorst’s update, it seems as though the deal will likely go through sooner rather than later, and we look forward to seeing another prodigious youngster making his way in the professional game with the Anfield giants.