Liverpool face an uncomfortable Guehi decision – BBC Sport

Liverpool’s long-running defensive plans have been quietly tested again this week, with a familiar name suddenly appearing in a rival’s thinking.

BBC Sport reporters Sami Mokbel and Shamoon Hafez have outlined growing interest from Manchester City in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, shifting the landscape around a player we have tracked closely for over a year.

The timing matters for us.

We are coming off another draining afternoon, conceding late at Fulham, and moments like that inevitably sharpen focus on what we might still be missing at the back.

Why Guehi remains central to Liverpool’s defensive planning

The England international, now 25, remains out of contract this summer, which has long framed our approach.

We came close to securing Guehi for around £35m last summer before Palace pulled the plug late on deadline day, a move that still shapes the current debate.

BBC Sport report that City are now exploring a January move due to injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones, a development that introduces genuine competition.

There has already been discussion around whether signing Guehi earlier would have altered our season, with Jamie Carragher suggesting it “would have made a big difference” while also stressing that it would not have solved everything.

That nuance matters.

Our defensive issues have not been isolated to one position, and even Carragher acknowledged the squad has felt “really unbalanced” at times.

Liverpool patience tested as rivals circle Guehi

Paul Joyce has previously reported that Liverpool would prefer to wait and sign Guehi on a free transfer in the summer, a stance that made financial sense after a busy window.

That calculation now looks more fragile.

City’s interest raises the risk of losing control of the situation entirely, particularly with overseas clubs able to agree pre-contracts this month.

From our perspective, this is less about panic and more about leverage.

We know Guehi fits the age profile, leadership mould and durability we value, having played 44 games last season and captained Palace to FA Cup success.

But patience only works if the board remains clear.

If rivals move first, Liverpool may soon have to decide whether waiting still represents control – or hesitation.

