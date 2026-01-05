Salah agent sends pointed message as Liverpool talks loom

Image via @RamyCol on X

Ramy Abbas Issa, Mo Salah’s long-time representative, posted a blunt New Year message that immediately caught attention among supporters and observers alike.

“Happy new year to everyone except to the slaves of machines with screens and the scum that use said machines to show off or seek attention,” Salah’s agent wrote on X.

The post did not name anyone directly, but its timing and tone have inevitably been linked to ongoing discussion around our No.11 and his future at Anfield, with speculation already simmering while the winger is away at AFCON.

Salah contract situation remains delicate for Liverpool

From our perspective, the backdrop to the message matters just as much as the wording itself.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the forward’s agent during the Africa Cup of Nations, a meeting that comes after weeks of noise around selection, form and long-term planning.

That context makes it hard to dismiss the post as throwaway, especially given Abbas Issa’s history of using social media to push back against narratives he disagrees with.

During previous contract sagas, the Colombian lawyer openly targeted so-called insiders online, once stating that reposts were simply to underline that “they don’t know,” a sentiment that still resonates now.

With 18 months left on the deal of the 33-year-old wide forward, Liverpool are balancing sentiment, performance and squad evolution under Arne Slot.

Salah focus must stay on football as Liverpool season unfolds

Frustration was aired publicly after the 3-3 draw at Leeds in December, after being taken out of the starting line-up.

Despite our No.11 apologising internally, it feels as though some issues are still rumbling within the club.

The priority remains clarity rather than cryptic messaging.

Liverpool’s season is finely balanced domestically and in Europe, and while online noise will always exist, the club’s focus will be on ensuring that one of our greatest modern players either recommits fully or exits on terms that suit us.

As ever with Salah, the football will speak louder than the screens.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile