Ex-Liverpool duo explain why unbeaten run is masking a bigger issue

Liverpool’s recent run of results looks healthy at first glance, but a deeper look at the numbers and performances suggests a more complicated picture is emerging.

We remain unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions, yet Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Fulham has reignited debate about whether results are masking deeper structural issues.

Speaking on The Reaction podcast via Liverpool FC, former Reds Jason McAteer and Neil Mellor both questioned how much weight should really be placed on that unbeaten sequence.

McAteer admitted that “on paper it reads quite well,” but stressed that the manner in which points have been dropped has shifted expectations.

He pointed to missed opportunities against promoted opposition, adding that results against Sunderland and Leeds at Anfield should have created a buffer ahead of tougher fixtures.

Liverpool unbeaten run under the microscope

The frustration is not about drawing away from home in isolation, but about who we are failing to beat.

Mellor was blunt in his assessment, questioning the quality of opposition faced during the unbeaten run.

He said: “You say unbeaten in nine, and that sounds okay, but who have we played,” before highlighting that only Inter Milan and Brighton felt like genuinely strong results.

Four of those nine matches have ended in draws against Fulham, Leeds twice and Sunderland, sides unlikely to trouble the European places.

That context explains why Liverpool sit fourth despite avoiding defeat, with Arsenal already opening a 14-point gap at the top.

Liverpool performances raising familiar concerns

Sunday’s draw also followed a familiar pattern, with a slow first half again leaving us chasing the game.

Curtis Jones openly acknowledged after the match that at half-time “we spoke about showing more heart,” a reflection of how flat the opening period felt before a second-half response.

John Aldridge struck a more sobering tone, urging supporters to view the season through the lens of securing fourth place.

The late equaliser from Harrison Reed only deepened that sense of frustration, particularly given the quality of the chance, worth 0.04 xG, reminding us how fine the margins remain.

Under Arne Slot Liverpool are still competitive across competitions but the balance between control and conviction remains unresolved.

If we are to close the gap on the teams above us, turning draws into wins – especially against sides we expect to beat – has to become non-negotiable.

