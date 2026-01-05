Fabrizio Romano issues lunchtime transfer update as ‘formal contact’ made for Liverpool idol

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has reported of ‘formal contact’ being made regarding a potential January transfer for one Liverpool player.

Amid another season in which Federico Chiesa has found game-time hard to come by at Anfield, the journalist indicated in November that Serie A clubs could consider a mid-season swoop for the 28-year-old if he continued to struggle for starts under Arne Slot.

An update from the Italian transfer reporter on Monday lunchtime suggests that those claims a few weeks ago appear to have been prophetic.

Romano issues Chiesa transfer update

Shortly after 1pm today, Romano took to X with an update on the future of Liverpool’s number 14, with one of his former clubs seemingly interested in bringing him back to his native country.

The journalist posted: ‘Juventus made formal contact to show interest in Federico Chiesa over possible return in January. Juve are looking to add +1 winger this month and Chiesa is appreciated. Decision up to Liverpool and the player, still early stages.’

Liverpool can’t afford to offload Chiesa in January

Chiesa’s immense popularity among many Reds supporters has demonstrably not been mirrored by Slot, who’s handed the Italy international just two Premier League starts in a season-and-a-half at Anfield.

Even with our attacking options depleted by injuries to Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, and Mo Salah’s ongoing participation at the Africa Cup of Nations, the head coach has still been reluctant to call upon our number 14, apart from a solitary start against Wolves just after Christmas.

Admittedly the 28-year-old didn’t grasp his opportunity that day, failing to record a single shot against the Premier League’s basement team, but Liverpool aren’t in a position to let him leave the club this month.

The Reds’ forward depth has been severely hampered by the aforementioned absences, and even though some of those aren’t expected to last for much longer, we could certainly do without sanctioning a mid-season exit for Chiesa if a replacement isn’t brought in.

It’s very much plausible that the Anfield cult hero could move on for pastures new in 2026, but hopefully that won’t happen in January, even though he’d feel justified in departing for a club where he’d enjoy more regular game-time,