BBC pundit says Liverpool ‘badly missed’ one player against Fulham in ‘lacklustre display’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has claimed Liverpool ‘badly missed’ Hugo Ekitike during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The Reds thought they had earned all three points thanks to Cody Gakpo’s effort in stoppage time – only for the hosts to equalise in quite remarkable fashion via Harrison Reid’s long-range strike in the 97th minute.

The Premier League champions didn’t really do enough to win the game however, and although Arne Slot’s side are now unbeaten across their last nine games – performances have been far from convincing.

Ekitike missed the game at Craven Cottage due to a hamstring strain and it remains to be seen whether the France international will be fit in time for tomorrow’s clash with league leaders Arsenal in the capital.

“Liverpool badly missed Hugo Ekitike in their draw against Fulham, and put in another lacklustre display,” Sutton wrote for BBC Sport. “Arne Slot’s side are nine games unbeaten now, so their recent results have been all right on paper.

“It’s their performances that are the problem, though. When you see them with your own eyes, they are miles off where they were when they won the title last season, and are nowhere near where Arsenal are at now either.

“When Liverpool beat them at Anfield in August, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was criticised for being too cautious, as he often is in big games like this.

“It has to be different this time. This Liverpool team have been leaking goals all season, so Gunners fans are not going to accept Arteta sitting back.

“I doubt Arteta will do it this time, because Arsenal are at home and Liverpool are there for the taking.”

Thursday night’s clash against the Gunners will be hard enough – never mind without Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Isak is out long-term following the injury sustained against Spur last month while Ekitike faces a race against time to face Mikel Arteta’s side.

Cody Gakpo was deployed as our central attacking option against Fulham and it’s likely we would see the same again if our No. 22 is not passed fit for the clash at the Emirates.

Despite dominating the ball at Craven Cottage, we managed just two shots on target and never really got going.

There appeared to be no threat in behind and our movement off the ball in an attacking sense left a lot to be desired.

A point was a fair result in all honesty – even if it was hard to accept conceding so late on once again this season.

Let’s hope Hugo has recovered in time to face the Gunners as our chances of earning a positive result will be boosted with him in the side.