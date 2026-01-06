Florian Wirtz VAR decision results in Fulham contacting PGMOL

Fulham have contacted the PGMOL to understand the reasons why Florian Wirtz’ goal was allowed to stand during their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Marco Silva’s side were leading 1-0 heading towards the final third of the game at Craven Cottage when Wirtz found the back of the net, only for him not to celebrate after spotting the flag had been raised.

Replays shown live on Sky Sports appeared to indicate our No.7 was marginally offside, but following a lengthy VAR review the goal stood and levelled the scoring at 1-1.

The decision came much to the surprise of Silva, his staff and his players – and the former Everton boss admitted his side are awaiting a response from the PGMOL.

“We are still waiting for some feedback from the Premier League, from PGMOL, because it is very important for us,” the Fulham boss said (via BBC Sport).

“We didn’t have the one to make us understand why and not have the same opinion.

“Not just me… me, my staff, our football club, all the other players, fans.

“I think if you go to ask all Premier League [teams, each club] is going to have the same opinion. All the people that love football will have the same opinion as myself.”

Fulham opened the scoring through Harry Wilson in the first half which was also only awarded thanks to a VAR check after the same linesmen who would go on to be involved in the Wirtz incident raised his flag.

Replays showed that Virgil van Dijk was playing the former Liverpool man onside and therefore the goal stood and the good side of VAR was on show on this occasion.

There’s an ongoing debate regarding whether VAR is good for the game but most players, managers and supporters will agree that it’s not the technology that’s the issue – instead it’s the people in control of it.

It remains to be seen what response Fulham will receive from the PGMOL.