‘He would suit Liverpool’ – Ben Foster names Premier League wizard who’d be ‘perfect’ for the Reds

Ben Foster has named one current Premier League player who he believes would be a ‘perfect’ signing for Liverpool this year.

Although the Reds have been enduring a poor season by their standards, sitting fourth in the table and already out of the title race, their travails have been miniscule in comparison to those of West Ham, who languish in the relegation zone and were thrashed by bottom club Wolves last weekend.

Despite the Irons’ obvious struggles, Jarrod Bowen has continued to embellish his reputation by scoring six goals in the current campaign, a tally surpassed by only Hugo Ekitike among Arne Slot’s squad for the season.

Liverpool have been linked with the 29-year-old in the past (Football Insider), and if the east London side are relegated this year, there’s a more than plausible chance that the England international could depart in the summer.

Foster claims Bowen would be a ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool

Foster is adamant that Bowen would be good enough to excel for any team in the Premier League, including the Reds, and he thinks the attacker would be an ideal fit for the reigning champions.

Speaking on The Fozcast, the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper said: “He could honestly play for quite a lot of teams. He could play for Liverpool quite happily. He would suit Liverpool down to the ground, I think. You’d get three or four years out of him at the same level and intensity. He’s a perfect fit.

“The reason why he’s always with England and he’s always selected is because he’s a good lad, he does it properly, he works hard and he’s got real quality. He’d be great anywhere. Somebody would have him if he left West Ham and he would make them a better team. I don’t care who it is.”

Are Liverpool likely to make a move for Bowen?

Foster is far from alone in advocating Bowen as an ideal signing for Liverpool, with John Aldridge and Tim Sherwood among those to have aired such sentiments in the past, and the forward has again excelled despite playing in a struggling team.

He need just four more Premier League goals this term to reach double digits for the third consecutive season (and the fourth out of five), which illustrates his consistent output in what’s often championed as the foremost domestic division in world football.

His homegrown status would also be beneficial in terms of meeting squad requirements, with the Reds currently having the maximum permissible tally of 17 ‘non-homegrown’ senior players, and the time is fast approaching when LFC will need to source a right-sided successor to Mo Salah.

The one factor which could count against Bowen is his age – FSG typically don’t bring in players who are near to entering their 30s. Also, even if the Anfield hierarchy were to break that mould, would they commit to matching the forward’s current weekly wage of £150,000, considering his age profile?

Whilst we agree with Foster’s sentiments about the West Ham attacker, we imagine that Liverpool would’ve already made a move for him by now if they were truly serious about bringing him to Merseyside. Salah’s long-term successor is more likely to come from elsewhere, in truth.