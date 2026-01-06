‘Club figures have indicated…’ – Reliable reporter on likelihood of January signings at Liverpool

After a phenomenal outlay of almost £450m last summer, all eyes will be on Liverpool to see how much business they execute in the January transfer window.
The Reds have made game-changing use of the winter market in previous years, with Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all being notable mid-season additions at Anfield.
The Premier League champions continue to be strongly linked with a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, while reports from the Daily Briefing have also mentioned Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba as a player of considerable interest to the L4 hierarchy.
Liverpool likely to have ‘quiet’ January transfer window
In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, James Pearce outlined that a centre-back and a winger are Liverpool’s main priorities in the January market, although he advised Reds supporters not to be overly expectant in terms of new signings this month.
The reporter wrote: ‘Senior club figures have indicated it is likely to be a quiet window for Liverpool, especially given the record-breaking £450m outlay of last summer. They won’t pursue short-term fixes. However, recent years have shown that they will react in the market if the right opportunity becomes available at the right price.’
Liverpool can’t afford to miss the boat in January
After such an enormous outlay in the summer market, it always seemed likely that the January window would be a much more modest one at Anfield, with FSG set to revert to a more considered approach after the uncharacteristic trolley dash in 2025.
However, as evidenced by the aforementioned roll call of names (and referenced by Pearce), Liverpool aren’t averse to bringing in players mid-season if the ideal opportunity arises and is viably achievable.
Supporters don’t expect another major splurge this month, but many would like to see Arne Slot’s squad being bolstered in positions where it’s currently light on options, most notably at centre-back and up front.
It’d be a disappointment if Guehi isn’t signed before the deadline in a few weeks’ time, with the champions badly needing reinforcement in defence, and the thought of him ending up at the increasingly interested Manchester City is ghastly.
Whatever happens between now and the cutoff, it’s essential that Liverpool aren’t left with any regrets over what might’ve been in January. Given how the season is transpiring, the next month (both on and off the pitch) could go a long way towards determining whether we’re in the Champions League in 2026/27 or left enviously on the outside looking in.
Well OK so it will be just accepted that we might finish in the top ten.
Because on the current form of the team collectively/and the players individually (bar notably only two or three at best)…that is where we belong…
Buying Leoni at his age was buying a back for the future/not fir the present….which is where we are at TODAY – VVD not at his best/maybe on the wane/Konate – hopelessly out of form/Kerkez – not up to it yet/Robinson at end of career/Gomez always injured and on the fringe….So we are weak at the back…Need to buy Guehi!
In the middle…did not buy an out and out ball winning/tackler in the middle/even though Gravenberch last season delivered/this one he has not…need a ball winning aggressive midfielder (have now needed one for 3 seasons)!
Up front OK strengthened middle at some cost…
But decided to roll the dice with Salah (his form has waned – but some might say due to Slots reliance on Wirtz to be more aggressive/and a creator)…but Wirtz has underperformed. So need a replacement for Salah (Semenyo is ideal/but no looks like we will pass up on that and allow Man City to strengthen even further/BIG-BIG MISTAKE!…
If you get the feel I think we have not progressed due to the players bought in…you would be right. YNWA!
A quiet january? This is a joke right? We got our sh*t handed to us on a silver platter against Wolves, Leeds and Fulham! Most goals conceded for a top tier team by a mile! A quiet January means we are happy with that… Hell NO!!!
Slot should be worried. They seem to be saving the dough for the next head coach.