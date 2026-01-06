James Pearce hints Liverpool will veto widespread January interest in ‘important’ midfielder

Image via The Redmen TV

Liverpool could plausibly allow some of their fringe and academy players to depart on loan this month, but others are expected to be kept at Anfield.

The Reds currently have multiple names out on loan elsewhere, ranging from established first-teamers in Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas to up-and-coming talents such as Lewis Koumas and Isaac Mabaya.

In November, there had been reports of a possible temporary exit for Trey Nyoni in the winter transfer window, with the teenage midfielder attracting interest from multiple clubs in England and mainland Europe and LFC chiefs understood to be prepared to entertain offers for the 18-year-old.

However, an update by James Pearce on Tuesday morning would suggest that Liverpool’s stance on the youngster has changed in the meantime.

Nyoni an ‘important part’ of Slot’s plans at Liverpool

In the latest edition of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet, the reliable Merseyside correspondent addressed the possibility of loan exits for a few Reds players in January, although it appears that the recent Premier League debutant won’t be among them.

The journalist stated: ‘There’s interest in Trey Nyoni from across the UK and Europe, but he’s viewed as an important part of [Arne] Slot’s plans.’

Nyoni could viably play his part for Liverpool in second half of the season

Even with Wataru Endo injured and Stefan Bajcetic continuing his lengthy rehabilitation, Liverpool still have plenty of choice in the middle of the park, although absences elsewhere have forced some midfielders to be redeployed either in the backline or up front.

That Nyoni is deemed an ‘important part’ of the head coach’s plans attests to how highly he’s rated by Slot, and while we shouldn’t expect the 18-year-old to be utilised much this season, it seems likely that he could start against Barnsley in the FA Cup next Monday.

Should that happen and he puts in a strong performance, he could carve out a few more first-team appearances throughout the second half of the season and justify the club’s stance in the wake of reported widespread interest in him.

Slot hasn’t excessively trusted in youth – John Aldridge has bemoaned the Dutchman’s reluctance to use Rio Ngumoha of late – so for the teenage midfielder to be regarded as a valuable part of the senior squad is notable.

A January loan move for Nyoni mightn’t be totally out of the question, but Pearce’s update indicates that Liverpool are set to reject any and all advances for the 18-year-old this month.