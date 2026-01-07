Arne Slot explains why Liverpool will not panic in January

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January transfer plans have come back into focus ahead of a crucial trip to north London, but the clearest message yet from our head coach points firmly towards trust rather than panic.

Speaking at his pre-Arsenal press conference on Wednesday morning via Liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot was asked directly whether reinforcements would be required when the January window opens, with speculation continuing around potential incomings and outgoings.

The 47-year-old was emphatic in his response, insisting he is “really happy with the squad” and stressing that recruitment decisions made last summer and the year before were fully aligned between himself, sporting director Richard Hughes and ownership.

Slot explained: “All the decisions that are made last summer and the summer before and all these things are completely aligned with me and Richard [Hughes] and ownership.”

That alignment matters as we navigate a season where availability has shaped perception, particularly after a run of injuries earlier in the campaign.

Slot backs Liverpool squad depth amid January talk

Our boss also pointed to recent evidence that Liverpool’s squad depth is stronger than often suggested, highlighting how he has been able to change games from the bench when injuries have eased.

“Even last game and also the games before, I could impact the game off the bench,” he said, referencing Jeremie Frimpong’s recent assist after coming on.

That view cuts against the ongoing noise around potential January moves, including renewed discussion about Marc Guehi following comments from Oliver Glasner that suggested a deal could still hinge on timing and finances.

At the same time, questions around Federico Chiesa’s future have lingered, despite Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti appearing bemused by rumours of a return to Turin.

Slot’s comments suggest neither situation is driving urgency internally.

Why Slot believes Liverpool are built for the long term

Crucially, the Dutchman framed Liverpool’s current position as part of a wider trajectory rather than a short-term fix.

“So, this club is in a very good place if everyone is available,” he said, adding that we are “getting stronger and stronger” with both immediate and long-term planning in mind.

With Arsenal awaiting on Thursday, Slot will expect leaders like Virgil van Dijk to set the tone once more, having already spoken about the challenge of facing an unbeaten home side and the need to “keep fighting”.

January may bring noise, but Liverpool’s message from the touchline is calm, controlled and deliberate.

