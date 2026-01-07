Cody Gakpo explains why Arsenal game feels different for Liverpool

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League trip to north London is being framed internally as more than just another fixture in a demanding calendar.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, Cody Gakpo made it clear that Thursday night’s meeting with Arsenal carries added weight for us at this stage of the season.

“[It’s] a very big game,” the Netherlands international said. “I think the game itself is very big but regarding our situation as well it’s a big game for us to show what we can do.”

The No.18 stressed that our performances must now align consistently with the quality within Arne Slot’s squad.

“We try to do that the whole season and sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t,” he added. “But I think [with] the situation we are in it really has to work in this game.”

Why Gakpo sees Arsenal as a test for Liverpool progress

There is a growing sense inside the group that results alone are no longer enough without convincing displays to match them.

Gakpo acknowledged that frustration, admitting we feel there is still another level to reach despite last season’s Premier League triumph.

“That’s the mindset,” the 26-year-old said. “We need to go game by game and keep climbing.”

Those comments align closely with what Virgil van Dijk said this week when noting Arsenal’s unbeaten home record and describing the trip as a challenge we must be ready to fight for.

The Dutch forward’s words also echo Dominik Szoboszlai’s insistence that Arsenal are not champions yet, reinforcing our belief that we remain part of that conversation.

Gakpo role clarity offers Liverpool encouragement

The former PSV Eindhoven attacker also reflected on leading the line against Fulham, where he scored late before a dramatic equaliser denied us all three points.

“I can do whatever the team asks me to do,” he said. “I will do whatever I can to be the best version of myself.”

That adaptability has been crucial during a season disrupted by injuries and absences, including the recent unavailability of Hugo Ekitike.

Statistically, Gakpo’s contribution remains significant, with eight of his ten goal involvements this season coming away from Anfield, underlining his suitability for hostile away environments like the Emirates.

As we prepare to face the league leaders, his message is unmistakable.

Liverpool know what we are capable of, and now is the moment to show it.

