Dominik Szoboszlai sends pointed message ahead of Liverpool’s Arsenal test

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s build-up to Thursday night’s trip to Arsenal has taken on extra edge following pointed comments from one of our most influential midfielders.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League clash, Dominik Szoboszlai was asked whether we are about to face the champions-elect at the Emirates.

The Hungary international’s response was instant and revealing.

“Oh my God, it’s a long way,” the No.8 said. “The Premier League is not easy. You don’t win it by January.”

Szoboszlai was clear that while Arsenal are among the favourites, the title picture remains far from settled.

“So I don’t think so, that we are playing against the champions,” he added. “They play against the champions.”

That framing neatly flips the narrative onto us as reigning league winners under Arne Slot.

Why Szoboszlai matters so much for Liverpool at Arsenal

🎙️ "You don't win it by January" Dominik Szoboszlai says Arsenal are not 'the champions' yet, with the season far from over 👀 pic.twitter.com/YdTGEFuENy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

The 25-year-old’s importance to Liverpool this season cannot be overstated, particularly in games where control, intensity and flexibility are required.

Against Fulham, Szoboszlai was asked to operate in multiple roles during a frustrating 2-2 draw, with our midfield balance stretched by the absence of Hugo Ekitike and others.

Despite that, his willingness to press, carry the ball and recover possession stood out, even if the first half lacked conviction.

That versatility was highlighted earlier in the campaign when Chris Sutton praised Szoboszlai’s performance, noting how he “had to play different roles and showed his versatility again this afternoon” after our win over Brighton.

Those qualities will be vital at the Emirates.

Liverpool confidence despite Arsenal threat

Szoboszlai did not downplay the challenge awaiting us, acknowledging Arsenal’s quality while stressing the wider context.

“Of course, they are one of the favourites for this year, unbelievable team, really good players,” he said. “But we shouldn’t also forget about City, about Villa, who is doing very good.”

That balanced view echoes comments from Virgil van Dijk, who has already spoken about Arsenal being unbeaten at home and the need for us to be ready for a fight.

From a Liverpool perspective, the message is consistent. We are not chasing a narrative, we are setting one.

Szoboszlai’s words underline that belief, positioning us not as challengers looking up, but champions reminding everyone exactly who they are facing on Thursday night.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile