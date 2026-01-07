Hugo Ekitike explains what has quietly changed for Liverpool

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recent run without defeat has been shaped as much by mentality as results, even if that shift has gone largely unnoticed from the outside.

Hugo Ekitike, speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after being named Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month for December, offered a revealing insight into how things feel inside the squad.

“It feels great,” the No.22 said. “It has been a really good month for me and for the team.”

The French forward was quick to stress that individual recognition only matters when it aligns with collective progress.

“I am proud and happy,” he added. “But the most important thing for us was the good wins.”

Why Ekitike impact has mattered for Liverpool momentum

December was statistically Ekitike’s strongest month since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt, with five goals and one assist across six appearances in all competitions.

That contribution helped us navigate a difficult spell while remaining unbeaten in the league, something the 23-year-old believes was crucial after earlier setbacks.

“Obviously we had a difficult period so staying unbeaten in the league was important,” he explained. “It’s good that we don’t lose games anymore.”

The striker also pointed to our Champions League win away at Inter as a moment that reinforced belief, describing it as “really good for the mindset.”

Those comments naturally echo what Arne Slot said today when discussing Ekitike’s fitness situation ahead of Arsenal, with the head coach careful not to rush his most in-form forward back too quickly.

They also align with external observations after Fulham, where Chris Sutton noted how much we missed the Frenchman’s presence and edge through the middle.

What comes next for Ekitike and Liverpool

Despite his 11 goals and two assists from 26 appearances this season, Ekitike made it clear he sees room for improvement.

“I could score more and give more assists,” he admitted. “Now we have to win more.”

That ambition reflects his broader contentment at Anfield, where he says the environment has helped him both on and off the pitch.

“I feel really good here,” the former PSG man said. “I really enjoy being here with all my teammates.”

Whether or not he is fit to face Arsenal, his form has already reshaped how we look going forward.

Liverpool may still be searching for consistency, but Ekitike’s words suggest belief is quietly returning and that matters.

