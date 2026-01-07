What Palace boss just said will interest Liverpool over Guehi

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-running interest in one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders has been given fresh context following candid comments from Crystal Palace’s head coach.

Marc Guehi remains firmly on our radar, and remarks from Oliver Glasner suggest a January scenario may not be as closed off as previously thought, as reported by Bobby Manzi for News Shopper.

The England international is out of contract at the end of the season and has already informed Palace that he will not sign fresh terms, placing his future firmly under the microscope.

That matters to us, particularly as we continue to manage fine margins at the back during a demanding domestic and European schedule.

Guehi comments underline Liverpool opportunity

Glasner openly acknowledged that Palace’s stance would shift if a sufficiently large offer arrived, stating: “If a massive offer comes from City and Marc wants to do it, it will happen.”

The Austrian added that while everyone at Palace would prefer the defender to stay for sporting reasons, financial realities cannot be ignored when contracts are running down.

“There will be a threshold where the club has to say it will happen,” he explained, reinforcing that the final decision ultimately rests with the player and the club.

That admission will not go unnoticed at Anfield.

Liverpool came close to securing Guehi for £35m on deadline day last summer before Palace pulled the plug late on, a moment that still shapes how this situation is viewed internally.

James Pearce previously outlined how Liverpool retain a strong interest in Guehi and have long seen him as a prime summer target, while acknowledging the growing competition for his signature.

Why Liverpool patience on Guehi may now be tested

What complicates matters is the widening field of suitors.

Manchester City are weighing up a January approach amid defensive injuries, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid continue to track the Palace captain’s availability.

David Ornstein has detailed how City’s situation could force earlier action than planned, potentially disrupting clubs hoping to move later in the year.

Paul Joyce has also noted that Liverpool would ideally prefer to sign Guehi on a free transfer in the summer, following the collapse of last year’s deal.

Patience has always been part of the strategy.

However, with Palace openly admitting a price point exists, and rivals assessing whether to move early, the Guehi situation feels increasingly fluid rather than fixed.

Whether we choose to wait or are forced to adapt may depend less on intention and more on how quickly events move around us.

