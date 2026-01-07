Why Liverpool’s Guehi patience could now be tested – The Athletic

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term planning in defence is coming into sharper focus as fresh updates emerge on one of Europe’s most in-demand centre-backs.

Marc Guehi remains a central part of our thinking, with multiple reporters from The Athletic outlining how the Crystal Palace captain continues to attract serious interest ahead of the summer, as reported by David Ornstein, James Pearce and Pol Ballus.

The 25-year-old England international is out of contract at the end of the season, making him available for a free transfer, although January movement has not been completely ruled out.

That matters to us, particularly after the late draw at Fulham again highlighted moments where greater defensive control would have helped us see a game out.

Guehi interest grows as Liverpool monitor defensive needs

James Pearce explained that Liverpool retain a strong interest in Guehi, noting that the defender was “on the brink of moving to Anfield last summer before Crystal Palace pulled the plug”, and that the club have continued to regard him as a summer target.

That aligns with previous reporting which detailed how a £35m move collapsed late on deadline day, despite an agreement being close.

The appeal is clear. Guehi is durable, experienced, and has captained Palace through a full Premier League campaign, missing just three matches through injury last season.

That reliability stands out at a time when we are balancing domestic and European demands.

Liverpool face competition as Guehi options widen

What complicates matters is the growing list of suitors.

Pol Ballus reported that Barcelona had also identified Guehi as a defensive priority, even if financial limitations currently make a move difficult.

David Ornstein added further context, explaining that Manchester City’s defensive injury crisis has forced them to reassess whether to move now rather than wait for a free transfer.

City’s interest echoes what was outlined recently when BBC Sport reported that Pep Guardiola’s side were actively exploring options due to injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones.

There had previously been an “amicable understanding” between Palace and Guehi that he would see out his contract, but that situation is no longer guaranteed.

Patience has always been part of the plan, as outlined by Paul Joyce.

However, with rivals weighing up early moves and our own recent results showing the fine margins at the back, the Guehi situation feels like one Liverpool may soon need to actively shape rather than simply wait on.

